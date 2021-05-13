The Constitutional Court cancels the incorporation of Iglesias to the control commission of the CNI

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, May 13, 2021 2:19 PM

The Constitutional Court ruled the unconstitutionality of the decree-law which incorporated Pablo Iglesias in the Control Commission of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) in March 2020, because “the urgency and the extraordinary necessity” demanded by this regulation did not match. not.

The government included the four vice-presidents of the Commission for Intelligence Affairs through a second provision of Legislative Decree 8/2020 of March 17, 2020.

This decision also affects the director of the presidential cabinet, Iván Redondo, who has also been added to the composition of the Commission by this provision. Now everyone is out of this body.