The Constitutional Court declares the state of alert decreed during the first wave of the pandemic illegal

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 2:38 PM

TC Vice-President Encarnación Roca decided to declare the first state of alarm illegal, in March 2020. In any case, there would be no future claims for containment damage, but that would will have effects only for the future.

The decision came after a tight majority, with 6 votes in favor of declaring the royal decree illegal against 5 against. The first result of this, once its consequences are known, is that millions of fines imposed during this period will be ineffective.

