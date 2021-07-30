The construction site indicates that the lowest salary in the sector exceeds the SMI by 4,000 euros per year

The site indicates that the lowest salary received by a worker in the sector is 17,400 euros per year, or about 4,000 euros above the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), according to calculations by the employer CNC.

Concretely, as indicated in General Construction Agreement VI, the lowest wages correspond to ordinary workers, who earn 17,397.64 euros within wage level XII. Salary slightly lower than that received by specialized workers, salary level XI, who receive a remuneration of 17,658.60 euros: both higher than about 30% of the minimum wage, located at 13,300 euros for this year.

The deviations from the SMI increase with the category and qualification of the worker, since with a professional category of first officer, approximately 18,500 euros are invoiced. Salary which increases if it is their counterpart with an administrative profile, which affects more than 19,000 euros per year. The CNC explains that these remunerations according to the agreement are the minimum that is paid in the sector, although the employer specifies that in practice the real wages are higher.

Likewise, he points out that the average monthly profit within the sector is around 1,900 euros – equivalent to 22,789.3 euros per year – rising to around 2,200 euros in regions such as Pas Vasco, Asturias or Navarre.

These figures are much higher than other high-weight activities in our country such as hotels, commerce or agriculture. Likewise, he notes that the data show that within construction itself, the salary scales established by the various provincial agreements are respected, which highlights the effectiveness and results of the existing social dialogue in the construction sector. construction. The INE itself classifies all workers according to the amount received and divides them into deciles to analyze their distribution by salary brackets and only 10% of construction workers are in the low-wage zone while 72.2% are in an intermediate zone and 17.9% perceive a gross monthly profit exceeding 2,221.2 euros.

Thus, the sector, before the reform that the government is finalizing for vocational training, transferred the need to create a specific plan of certifications for construction because, if they are not launched soon, by the end of the year it will not be possible to cover the demand of male and female workers and it will be difficult to execute the plans of the European stimulus funds.

Lack of manpower

The employers’ association has been warning for some time about the lack of manpower before the imminent arrival of Community aid for the recovery. The sector will be present, directly or indirectly, in seven out of ten euros that arrive in our country via Next Generation funds, it will therefore need around 700,000 workers.

Above all, construction seeks to attract women, since their weight in the sector hovers around 8%, and young people, given the aging of the workforce – only 18% of the affiliated population is under 34 years old. – and the high percentage of youth unemployment – which is around 40% -.

