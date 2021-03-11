The controversy over Minister Marlaska’s conveyor belt reaches Congress with a question from Compromís: “What color is he?”

Publication: Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:10 p.m.

“What color is this treadmill? Is it for the Minister’s exclusive use or will taxpayers use it in shifts? Why are taxpayers paying for this treadmill?”: These are some of the questions that the Compromís parliamentary group will pose Minister Marlaska in the light of the controversy triggered by the conveyor belt acquired by the ministry.

The controversy arose after the Home Office acquired a treadmill to replace a damaged carpet in the house where the minister has resided since taking office.

As the ministry explains, the tape cost 2,700 euros and was purchased through the state’s public procurement platform, because it is a machine that was in the house before Minister Marlaska arrived and, as predictably, she will stay there when she is. faded away.

It is an apartment on the Paseo de la Castellana in which ministers are transferred, for security reasons, when they take up their duties. Previously, Ignacio Zoido, Jorge Fernández Díaz or Antonio Camacho had settled there. The price was posted on the public sector procurement platform on the morning of March 8.