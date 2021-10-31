the-cop26-in-glasgow-demands-from-the-world-“ambition”-to-stop-the-climate-emergency

The cold and rain in Glasgow, at the end of October, are guaranteed. The Scottish city, however, has that proud itch of so many places convinced that the world does not know them enough, and has turned to trying to make the COP 26 be a success. Volunteers hand out umbrellas to newcomers and the organization’s buses incessantly transport delegates and journalists from Queens and Glasgow Central stations to the Convention Center. Chaos may come this Monday, when top world leaders intervene in the plenary of the climate summit. More than 30. 000 people will attend a United Nations conference United already defined globally as the last attempt to save the planet. “The devastating loss of lives and homes this year, due to extreme weather events, reminds us how important it was to celebrate this COP 26, despite the fact that we are still suffering the impact of the pandemic, ”insisted the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Mexican Patricia Espinosa.

The COP 26 should have been held in November 2020. The pandemic delayed the meeting. In between, the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) clearly established, last August, the urgency of the situation, six years after the successful Paris summit. If the signatory countries legally committed themselves in 2015, by consensus, to keep the planet’s temperature less than two degrees below the pre-industrial era for the remainder of the century (from 100 to 1900) —and aim for the 1.5 degree target—, the IPCC is now warning you of a bleak outlook: in the worst case scenario, if no action is taken and emissions continue to grow at the same rate as up to now, the report estimated that by the end of this century there would be an increase of at least 2.7 degrees, something that it would also multiply the intensity and frequency of extreme events. “We are clearly facing a climate emergency, which needs to be addressed immediately. We need to support the most vulnerable countries so that they can respond to the challenge. For all this, it is essential that we display greater ambition ”, said Espinosa.

The United Kingdom assumed in 2019 the preparations and diplomatic work of a very complex summit, which he co-chairs with Italy. Complex because, unlike the one in Paris, it does not pursue a closed and round objective like that of the 1.5 degree limit, which was part of an international treaty. The success of this summit must be measured in the concrete commitments and details of the nearly two hundred participating countries to accelerate the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and usher in a new era of green economy. “I am very confident in the success of the COP 26. When the UK took office, only 30% of participants had committed to a carbon dioxide neutrality target – the so-called net zero -, now they are already a 80% and the figure is rising ”, he said at the conference opening press release Alok Sharma. The British Secretary of State for International Development has formally assumed the presidency of the summit, but he has already traveled thousands of kilometers in search of consensus and concrete commitments that will turn the Glasgow meeting into a diplomatic success. “It is a very complex challenge, and a single summit will not solve all the problems. But there is a consensus of all countries on the urgency of the situation, ”said Sharma.

Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present in the Scottish city . But the first, for example, will participate through videoconference. And the Russians have maintained an active negotiating presence in the months leading up to the meeting. Both powers have finally set their carbon dioxide emission neutrality target for 2060 (that emitted and recovered from the atmosphere equals zero). There is not as much ambition as that displayed by the EU or the United Kingdom (who are committed to 2050), but it is equivalent to pointing out that they do not want to be left out of the international consensus.

The accumulation of individual national commitments to accelerate emission cuts can contribute to the final feeling that Glasgow has been useful. Or the will to finally fulfill the promise to finance annually with 100. 000 millions of dollars to the poorest countries, so that they too can make their energy transition. Sharma has assured that the aid, that in 2019 barely reached the 80. 000 million, will stabilize from 2023 at the committed figure. Or an international reforestation plan that helps accelerate the capture of carbon dioxide, which the Johnson government has already conveniently leaked to the related media.

The large demonstration of activist organizations will travel the streets of Glasgow next Saturday, but his presence has already been noticed this weekend as street performances. Mermaids trapped in nets, burning trees, chants of climate justice through a city with a combative and quarreling history. Although, unlike other years, the most activist organizations have already understood that the pressure on political leaders cannot stop, but that it responds to the interest of all that the climate summits achieve concrete results. Small or big “successes” that allow us to advance in a fight for which time is running out.

You can follow CLIMA AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter