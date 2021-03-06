The coronavirus is already killing more than in 25 years because of traffic accidents in Spain

The coronavirus pandemic has already killed more people in a year than road accidents in the last quarter of a century in Spain. According to the last daily part of the coronavirus carried out by the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (Ccaes), belonging to the Ministry of Health, a total of 71,138 people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The first death was confirmed in Valencia on February 13, 2020, after a second scan detected the presence of coronavirus in a patient with pneumonia of unknown origin.

The autonomous communities with the most deaths from COVID-19 (Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia, Valencian Community and Castile and León) account for 66% of all deaths in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) manages two sets of data related to road accidents in Spain: one concerns deaths on the road and in town within 30 days of accidents (and which are the ones, the position includes those who lose their lives after an accident and must be hospitalized) and the other refers to people who died on Spanish intercity roads not more than 24 hours after the accidents.

The DGT has consolidated the 30-day road accident data up to 2019 (those for 2020 will be released in the coming months, as it collects information on roads and cities). Thus, between 1996 and 2019, 69,021 people died in Spain as a result of traffic accidents.

If to that are added the 872 deaths within 24 hours of 2020 (the final data will not vary much from that figure), there are 69,893 people killed in road crashes in the past 25 years. As a result, COVID-19 has caused more deaths in one year and three weeks than road accidents in the past quarter of a century in Spain.