the-coronavirus-triggered-18%-of-the-deaths-registered-in-spain-during-2020

Spain registered a total of 493. 776 deaths during the 12 months of 2020, of which 60. 358 were due to the covid. This is reflected in the accounting by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which highlights that the upward trend in mortality registered during the last two decades due to the aging of the population shot up last year due to the pandemic, with growth from 19, 9% (75. 000 more).

Weigh Due to the strong impact of the virus, the main cause of death registered in the country in 2020 was one more year diseases of the circulatory system (almost 113. 000), followed by tumors (113. 010) and in third place they do place “infectious and parasitic diseases”, with a total of 81. 010. Regarding 2019, this heading recorded an increase of 1 last year. 220%, according to INE data.

The data show that the greatest relative increase in deaths by age in relation to 2019 occurred last year between people from 70 to 79 years (a 20, 5% more), followed by people older than 80 years (19, 5% more) and the sixties (14, 5% more).

The INE, which uses as a source the death certificates signed by doctors following the methodology established by the World Health Organization (WHO), divides deaths attributed to coronavirus into two groups: cause of death “with the virus identified” and “suspected COVID – 19 for having symptoms compatible with the disease. ”

Deaths from covid with the identified virus occurred mainly in hospitals (79, 5% of the total), while the cases in which the doctor registered his suspicion dominate in the socio-sanitary residences (51, 9% of the total). In hospitals they died 47. 207 people with the identified virus and 4. 814 on suspicion; in residences these figures were 10. 0 10 and 7. 339, respectively; and in private homes 2. 108 and 1. 922.

The new data from the INE essentially coincide with those already advanced in recent months by the MoMo system of the Carlos III Health Institute, which monitors the excess mortality that occurs throughout the year. According to the latest available report, dated November 2, during 2020 there were two periods attributable to the coronavirus in which the death toll exceeded historical records. During the first, covering the 12 from March to May 9, there was 46. 635 deaths more than expected. In the second, from September 1 to 25 of December, the excess of deaths was 21. 821. The sum of both periods amounts to 68. 456 deaths of more.

The MoMo detected a third period of excess mortality, which occurred in summer (with 4. 544 deaths), although this is attributable to heat, as has happened in other years. In addition, the incidence of coronavirus during the summer of 2020 was very low due to the strict restrictions in force in the previous months.

The difference of 8. 000 deaths of more detected by the MoMo, which uses as a source a total of 3. 999 civil records, with respect to those registered by the INE are largely due —beyond some methodological difference – what experts call “indirect mortality.” In an interview with EL PAÍS in April 2020, the director of the Carlos III Health Institute, Raquel Yotti, defined this concept with the following words: “It is something that happens in situations of epidemics or catastrophe, when the health and social structure is abruptly altered. People delay the time to go to the hospital, to avoid saturating them or for fear of contagion. The health services do not always arrive on time either: these days hospitals are treating far fewer heart attacks than usual, which means that they do not arrive. And then there are vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, who live alone and these days are left without the family or social network that usually detects and alerts when something happens to them. The breakdown of all support systems increases mortality at all levels. ”

The terrible numbers of deaths caused by the pandemic, which reached almost a thousand a day in the worst moments, they have been drastically reduced today, mainly due to the reduction in incidence and severe cases thanks to vaccines. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, almost 80% of the Spanish population (the 88, 8% of the target population, those over 12 years) has already completed the guideline.

Deceased and covid today

Despite this, a significant number of deaths continues to occur, 857 notified by Health in the last 30 days, related with the coronavirus. In some cases, the direct cause of death is infection, while in others the virus contributes to worsening the underlying diseases suffered by the patient.

The vast majority of the deceased are still older people , in many cases with a weakened immune system. According to the latest data from the Carlos III Health Institute, since 20 of June, when the fifth wave began, three out of five deaths had more than 80 years and four out of five, more than 70. Although the Ministry of Health does not provide data on the vaccination status of the deceased, the statistics show that practically all of these age groups have received the complete schedule, so it can be inferred that the majority of these deceased were vaccinated. They are generally elderly who started from a fragile health situation, with comorbidities, in whom an infection can produce a decompensation that ends with death, reports Pablo Linde.

In general, older people do not even go through intensive care units, as their condition is too fragile for such aggressive interventions. Yes, minors of this age who become very ill usually go through the ICU. One in five deaths since June was less than 70 years old. Again, there are no statistics to know if they were vaccinated or not. But a dozen intensivists consulted in recent weeks by this newspaper confirm that the vast majority of those who end up in ICUs are people who had not received the complete regimen.