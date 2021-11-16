the-council-of-ministers-approves-the-partial-pardon-of-juana-rivas

Juana Rivas, at the exit of the Granada court in 2018, the day she came out of her hiding place after a month missing along with her children. Fermín Rodríguez

The Council of Ministers approves this Tuesday the partial pardon of Juana Rivas, the mother of Granada sentenced to two years and six months in prison for the abduction of her two minor children. Government sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS this measure, which represents a reduction in the current sentence imposed on Rivas by another one in prison of one year and three months. In addition, the penalty of disqualification to exercise parental authority is commuted to another of 180 working days in benefit to the community.

Judge Manuel Piñar, head of the Criminal Court 1 of Granada, sentenced in July of 2017 Juana Rivas to five years in prison for two crimes of child abduction. The original sentence was subsequently cut in half by the Supreme Court in April 2021. And after that sentence, Rivas’s lawyer, Carlos Arangüez, presented the petition for clemency before the Government, which has just been granted. “This pardon leaves Juana free to continue fighting for her children,” said the lawyer this Tuesday morning.

Arangüez has explained that, with the reduction of the sentence to one year and three months in jail, Rivas only has to serve a little less than 10 months, so “if the judge is reasonable he will apply the suspension of the sentence, since it is his first crime it is a bloodless crime and, of course , has satisfied the civil liability ”, referring to the compensation of 12. 000 euros that he had to pay to Francesco Arcuri, according to the court ruling.

The pardon is conditional “on not committing the same crime for which it was sentenced within a period of four years from the publication of the decree” , explain Government sources, who add that the adopted formula – the partial pardon – seeks to “respect” the previous report issued. by the Supreme Court. On November 4, the plenary session of the Criminal Chamber unanimously opposed granting a total grace measure to the Granada mother, which would imply exempting her from all the penalty, but did not reach a majority agreement on the partial pardon , the option supported by the Prosecutor’s Office. Eight magistrates were in favor of this possibility and another eight, against. The court report was mandatory, but not binding. The Criminal Chamber forwarded to the Ministry of Justice, responsible for processing pardon petitions, a letter containing both positions, both those of the magistrates in favor of the partial pardon and those who opposed it.

The magistrates in favor of the partial pardon warned about the “extreme anguish” that Rivas’s eldest son has shown during the judicial process for having to separate from his mother and living with his father, Francesco Arcuri, whom he points out for alleged mistreatment. In 2009, Arcuri was sentenced in Spain for a crime of sexist violence to three months in prison and removal from Rivas during 15 months, the only conviction that Arcuri has for this matter. The sentence stated that he beat her “repeatedly” and caused her injuries that required medical assistance. They distanced themselves after that sentence until 2013, when they returned to live together as a couple and the second of their children was born. They lived in Italy until, in May of 2016, Juana Rivas returned to Spain with her children, denounced Arcuri again for sexist violence and did not return to minors.

At the end of June 2017 , Rivas disappeared for a month with her children so as not to hand them over to the father and was declared in search and capture. He finally returned them to a police station. During that month, a mobilization of support began for the women of Maracena (Granada), who throughout this time have had broad social support from the feminist movement. Almost a hundred organizations published this week a letter to the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, in which they requested a meeting to request the pardon of Rivas and assured her that the request is supported by “more than 400. 000 people. ”

The Government has finally opted for a partial pardon – and not the total – in line with what half of the Supreme Court justices requested. His argumentation attends to the principle of equity and “the supreme best interest of minors.” Thanks to this measure, the two children will be able to be with their mother again. The legal argument on which the Government has relied to approve this partial pardon are the reasons of justice and equity. And they have considered “the best interests of minors and the vital circumstances of all those affected.” In addition, they highlight that the Granada has respected at all times the visitation regime that was established and made the payment for property damages of 12. 000 euros that you requested Judge. Rivas voluntarily entered a Social Insertion Center last June to serve his sentence. The objective of the pardon, government sources add, is above all to prevent Juana Rivas from losing her children’s parental authority “so that she does not lose custody and can have her children with her.” They add that the main reason was not to annul the sentence of deprivation of liberty, since the woman already enjoyed the third degree of penitentiary, a regime of semi-freedom.

From the Rivas law firm they point out that “the next step” is the trial for custody in Italy, which will be the 19 of November. “The partial pardon is a huge reinforcement for our claims,” ​​says the team that defends the Granada.

For the lawyer of Francesco Arcuri, Enrique Zambrano, the sentence supposes “the de facto decriminalization of the crime of child abduction when committed by a woman,” he told EL PAÍS. Zambrano considers “a legal aberration” the substitution of the penalty of disqualification to exercise parental authority, which is a civil measure, by 180 working days to the community, which is a criminal measure. “The decision of the Government opens the doors of the Supreme Court because it also means altering the law of pardon.” Zambrano confirms that “he will appeal to the Supreme Court the commutation of the disqualification of parental authority.”