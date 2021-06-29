The Court of Auditors claims 5.4 million from Puigdemont, Junqueras and Artur Mas for promoting the process abroad

Carles Puigdemont, Artur Mas, Oriol Junqueras and other senior officials of the Catalan Generalitat must pay the Court of Auditors a total of 5.4 million euros for the government’s foreign action between 2011 and 2017.

This was demanded by the provisional liquidation, to which laSexta had access, due to the alleged embezzlement of funds to the so-called “Catalan embassies” and the Catalonia Public Diplomacy Council, known as the Diplocat.

In this sense, the judicial entity claims for Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont a total of 1.9 million euros, while the former President of the Generalitat, Artur Mas, is required of about 2.8 million euros. euros.

It is a demand which extends not only to these politicians, but also to pardoned Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull and 37 other senior officials. An individual amount is claimed from each, although they must jointly respond to the total. That is, the numbers may vary when paying the money as long as the total amount claimed is filled.

As legal sources at LaSexta indicate, this is a 504-page document, the content of which must be read by legal representatives within 3 hours. Later, they will each have ten minutes to make allegations.

Thus, these sums are in addition to the 4.1 million euros that those convicted of the trial had already had to pay in the form of a deposit for the money embezzled for the unilateral referendum of the 1-O. However, the possible accountability for Catalonia’s foreign action between 2011 and 2017 remained to be determined, an issue which is addressed during Tuesday’s appearance.

Expenses for activities throughout Europe

This misappropriation of funds would have occurred in multiple offices of the Generalitat abroad, such as those in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Geneva, Poland, the United States, Denmark, Italy. , Portugal, Croatia, Austria or the European Union Union delegation. In total, these activities require more than one million euros.

On the other hand, a sum of money is also claimed for other types of expenses, carried out while traveling: only for Mas and Puigdemont, more than 270,000 euros. And to this are added other issues, such as activities to promote the sovereign process, “unjustified payments” or other health care expenses.