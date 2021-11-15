the-covid-infection-curve-accelerates-its-rise-in-spain-and-places-the-incidence-at-82-cases-per-100,000

The epidemic curve of covid in Spain once again takes an upward trend and the rate of infections accelerates: the cumulative incidence to 14 days has been placed this Monday in 82 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants, almost 11 points more than last Friday – the previous Monday it had risen just five points over the weekend. In just two weeks, the incidence has grown by 67%. And, although Spain is still well below the contagion rate that many European countries register, there are communities such as the Basque Country or Navarra that double the state average. Hospitalizations are also growing gradually and some autonomous governments, such as the Basque one, are already studying restrictive measures to control the transmission of the virus.

With the 79% of the Spanish population vaccinated with the full schedule, the rise in incidence does not have the same reading as in previous waves: the most vulnerable groups are protected against serious disease and death and the majority of vaccinated people who become infected will pass the disease mildly or asymptomatically. However, the rise in infections is not innocuous and experts warn that the greater the number of infections, the greater the impact on the health system and on the healthcare pressure that weighs on doctors and nurses.

For now, the rebound in infections is already beginning to move slightly to hospitals: there are 2. 180 people admitted with covid, that is, 1, 77% of hospital beds available. This occupation is perfectly acceptable for the health system – at the end of January, during the third wave, there were more than 31 . 000 entered with covid—, but it is a rising Last Friday, those admitted because of the coronavirus infection were 234 less. And the same happens with the intensive care units (ICU), where this year in the third wave was reached close to 5. 000 hospitalized in critical condition: there are now hardly 427 seriously ill due to the virus, but they have increased over the weekend (Friday were 394).

The epidemic situation is also uneven in the different autonomous communities. Thus, although Andalusia, Galicia, Asturias or Extremadura have an incidence of 14 days between 43 and 47 cases by 94. 000 inhabitants and an occupation in ICUs below 1% – in Galicia it is 0, 94% -, in Aragon the incidence is 134 cases by 100. 000 and the occupancy of intensive care beds, from 10%.

Most of the serious cases, of course, occur in unvaccinated people. According to the Generalitat of Catalonia, unvaccinated people are 4.5 times more likely to enter due to covid than a vaccinated person, reports Bernat Coll . Murcia also pointed out a few days ago that the seven people then admitted to intensive care in the region had not been vaccinated – now there are 12 -. The lowest vaccination rates and with the greatest room for improvement are found among thirty-somethings (77%) and the group of 20 to 29 years (78%).

Restrictions in the Basque Country

Some autonomies, in fact, have already raised the alert voice and rush to propose or anticipate measures with an eye on the arrival of winter, the holidays in the coming months and the threat that the epidemic curve continues to grow. The most forceful has been the Basque Country, which has announced restrictions in the municipalities with the highest incidence and has opened the debate on the relevance of making compulsory vaccination in certain workers, reports Efe. The Basque President, Íñigo Urkullu, has invited this measure, as well as the uses of the covid passport, to be decided “uniformly” throughout Spain and has described it as “difficult” for the Basque Country to adopt this type of proposal “if they are not framed in a decision “at the state level.

The Valencian president, Ximo Puig, has also put on the table the use of the covid passport and has indicated that his government” accelerates the legal processes to that the certificate can be implemented in certain centers ”. The Catalan Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, has also spoken in this line, who on Monday opened the door to the possibility of expanding the use of the covid certificate in autonomy, which is currently only requested in nightclubs, although always with the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

Galicia, for its part, which was considering making some measures in the school environment more flexible, maintains the unknown and will reevaluate the relevance of this relaxation of restrictions after the rise in infections in Spain. Experts insist that schools are safe spaces, but they are not free of covid: last week two outbreaks were reported in schools in Madrid and Barcelona — one in Getafe, with at least 56 positive, and another in Sant Cugat, with more than 40 – . However, on the street and in parent chats, the debate remains open about whether or not to remove the mask in the yard.