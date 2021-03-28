The crocodile eats the shark: the crocodile eats the shark in the viral image of a rare animal: the crocodile eats the shark photo viral

Canberra

The shark is considered one of the most dangerous creatures in the sea, but it is rare for a shark to be considered prey to crocodiles. Recently a picture has appeared in which this rare sight is captured. In this photo, the baby shark looks like a piece of a crocodile. This photo was taken by Australian researcher and photographer Mark Gimbicki on the east coast of Australia.

According to Mark, the heavy rains have left freshwater species living in brackish coastal waters prey to two species of predators. Mark said he was taking a photo of another crocodile with his mates when another movement was felt 100 feet away. When he looked back, his senses flew after seeing the scene. A shark caught in the jaws of a crocodile.

Shark in the mouth of a crocodile (Photo: Mark Ziembicki)

The part of his tail was on the outside and wagged there for about 10 minutes. After that, the crocodile swallowed it whole. Mark said he continued to observe crocodiles and sharks in the area for many hours and wondered what would happen if the two met.

Of all the animals, crocodiles bite the fastest and their bite takes more power than the giant white shark. Days earlier, a crocodile in Windam, Australia stole a shark from a fishing boat. Crocodiles are not afraid of humans and can even eat.