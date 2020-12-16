The cumulative incidence continues to increase and again exceeds 200 for the first time in 10 days

Updated: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 7:14 PM

Published on: 12/16/2020 6:27 PM

The Health Ministry adds 11,078 new COVID-19 infections and 195 new deaths from the disease on the last day in Spain on Wednesday. These data reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which maintains a continuous increase in the incidence accumulated in recent days.

In this way, the cumulative incidence of the virus over the last 14 days is on average 201 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the worst data recorded in the last 10 days.

With these data, the number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 48,596, and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,773,290.

Faced with this situation, with worsening pandemic data, Health has decided to propose to the Interterritorial Health Council a new document giving regional governments the power to further restrict the Christmas Plan.

The communities, which according to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, have been “very concerned” by the growing trend, can modify or prohibit social gatherings and mobility during these dates, as well as the curfew of the day before. Christmas and New Years.

The president of the government himself has spoken out on “the worrying increase in infections” and warns that if necessary, the measures will be tightened. “It is up to us not to open the door to a third wave” of the pandemic, he said.