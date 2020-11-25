The cumulative incidence decreases in all communities except one and stands at 340

Publication: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 6:42 PM

The Department of Health reported 369 new coronavirus deaths, a figure far lower than yesterday, which was the highest in the second wave of the pandemic: 537 deaths. In total, there are already 44,037 due to COVID-19.

In addition, according to the ministry, 10,222 infections were added in the past 24 hours. A figure which, included in the total register, represents 1,605,066 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The accumulated incidence continues to decrease to 340 cases and the registers are decreasing in all the autonomous communities except the Canary Islands, where one case has increased. In addition, only five Autonomous Communities have more than 500 cases, and none above 600.

On health pressure, there are 715 fewer hospitalized than yesterday, a total of 15,986 people. The occupancy rate of ICUs follows the same trend, decreasing, albeit very slightly, to 28.98%. However, there are still four autonomous communities above 40% occupation: La Rioja, Asturias, Aragon, Castilla y León.

The President of the Government stressed today that Spain is entering a third phase with the design of vaccination plans and that the epidemiological situation is developing favorably despite the distance that still separates us from the objective of 25 cases of incidence. accumulated.

The Council of Ministers today approved the vaccination plan for the population as soon as the vaccine against the coronavirus is available. According to Illa, in the first phase, which will begin in January, two and a half million people will be vaccinated.