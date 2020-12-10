The cumulative incidence drops to 188 and there are only four communities above 250

Publication: Thursday, December 10, 2020 18:51

The cumulative incidence continues to decline in Spain. In one day with 7,955 new infections, the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which yesterday dropped from 200 for the first time since August, is today 188.72. Even so, there are 8 autonomous communities above 200 cases, and the incidence has increased in five regions.

However, despite the downward trend in infections, the death toll continues to be dramatic. Today, 325 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the total number to 47,344 since the start of the pandemic. In addition, Spain already has 1,720,056 infections in total.

The downward trend in the cumulative incidence is also represented in the pressure on health care. There are currently 11,965 people hospitalized for COVID, which means 22.4% of ICU beds nationwide are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 9.6% of conventional hospital beds.

Despite the improvement in the figures, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, insisted that “we are not in a good situation”: “We are going where we want, but the situation is not desirable, ”the doctor stressed.

It is precisely today that the head of health, Salvador Illa, assured that the first authorized vaccines against the coronavirus would arrive in Spain before January 10. “If everything goes as planned and all the criteria of the European Medicines Agency are met, the first authorized vaccines will arrive in our country in less than a month,” said the minister.

As Salvador Illa has reported, Spain will receive around 140 million doses to vaccinate some 80 million citizens, a number well above the 47 million people who live in our country.