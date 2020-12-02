The cumulative incidence drops to 265 and is at the best levels since mid-October in Spain

Updated: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 8:06 PM

Published on: 12/01/2020 19:59

The Ministry of Health, in its daily update of official figures that reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, added 8,257 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. The cumulative incidence continues to decline, averaging 265.76 cases per 100,000 population.

Health also added 442 new deaths to its data compared to the figures recorded the day before. The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases in Spain is therefore infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

With these data, the number of deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in Spain stands at 45,511, and the number of people infected with the disease confirmed by a PCR test stands at 1,656,444.

Meanwhile, in the race for several labs to get an effective coronavirus vaccine, progress continues. The European Union could approve Pfizer’s formula on January 29 and Moderna’s on January 12. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday began to urgently assess applications for the use of both.

In any case, this will not be the last step of the process because, thereafter, they will have to be officially approved by the European Commission in a process which will be “only a matter of days” and which will require prior consultation with Member States.

From the Spanish government, they wanted to print a message of hope to citizens, guaranteeing that “we will soon have effective vaccines”. The executive says the COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be provided from January and that it will be free for citizens.