the cumulative incidence exceeds 500 cases, which is double the extreme risk for health

Updated: Thursday, January 14, 2021 7:10 PM

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to explode in Spain. On Thursday, the health ministry added 35,878 new COVID-19 infections, of which 16,676 were reported on the last day. 201 people have been killed by the virus in the past 24 hours.

The accumulated incidence now exceeds 500 cases (522) per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days, and although it is increasing in all communities, only Asturias and the Canary Islands are not at extreme risk. Extremadura remains in the lead with 1167 Accumulated Incidence, Murcia (761) and La Rioja (719).

Regarding hospitalizations of patients with coronavirus, an increase was also noted, with nearly 19,000 people admitted for the disease. The pressure in the factory already exceeds 15% and the ICUs also exceed 28% occupancy by COVID-19 patients. The Valencian Community is particularly concerned by the occupancy of 47.54% of ICU beds.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 53,079 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 2,211,967 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test.

Castilla y León calls for home confinement

The surge in infections has led Castile and León, Andalusia, Asturias and Murcia to ask the central government to decree home containment or at least activate legal instruments so that the region itself can control it. enforce. Although the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, described the situation as “worrying”, they believe that it is not necessary to go to this extreme.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies and health spokesperson, Fernando Simón, considers that this “significant increase” in cases recorded at the end of the year (after Christmas) “could be relatively contained by energetic measures implemented since January 7 “.

In this context, the Autonomous Communities continue to tighten the measures applied in their territories, the majority focusing on reducing mobility, with curfews and perimeter limits, and limiting social gatherings.