The cumulative incidence increases in 11 communities although it remains stabilized throughout Spain

Publication: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 6:36 PM

Spain today recorded 4,962 coronavirus cases and 141 deaths, figures which show the stagnation of the downward trend in the number of infections and deaths that was observed throughout March. A total of 3,200,024 cases and 72,565 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The cumulative incidence confirms this theory, registering only two points less than yesterday (127), when it stood at 129 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In fact, it has seen increases in 11 Autonomous Communities, and only the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands are below the low risk threshold.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with COVID patient occupancy in the ward of 6.67%. In the ICU, this figure rises to 20.24%, although there are still six Autonomous Communities at extreme risk with intensive care unit occupancy greater than 25%.

The director of the CCAES, Fernando Simón, had already warned yesterday about this stabilization: “We have experienced several weeks of significant decline and in recent days a stabilization has been observed,” he admitted.

Spain is therefore closely examining a possible increase in infections in recent days while assuming a vaccination with hope for the next quarter. Although in recent hours media attention has focused on the AstraZeneca vaccine after several cases of venous thrombosis were recorded in patients who had been inoculated with it.

In this sense, Spain yesterday joined the list of EU countries that have decided to cancel the supply of this vaccine until there is more data on possible side effects.