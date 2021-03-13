The cumulative incidence is in August figures, with Extremadura and the Balearic Islands with a low risk of transmission

Posted: Saturday March 13, 2021 1:21 PM

Coronavirus data in Spain continues to improve, albeit slowly. The cumulative incidence has been placed in figures for August 2020, although it has only fallen by 18 points this week, whereas three weeks ago it fell by 200.

In this sense, it should be noted that the Balearic Islands have joined Extremadura and have a low risk of transmission, which means that they have less than 50 cases of COVID-19.

Likewise, people hospitalized for coronavirus in conventional factories and ICUs continue to decrease day by day, although seven autonomous communities continue with an occupation of more than 25%.