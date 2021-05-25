The cumulative incidence of the coronavirus slows its decline but continues at the lowest levels of the year

Updated: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 6:26 PM

Posted on: 25.05.2021 18:25

Spain added 5,359 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday to the official figures reported by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 2,100 were reported in the past 24 hours. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 stand at 90 on the last day.

The autonomous communities which registered the most cases during this last day are the Community of Madrid, with 1,387 new infections; Castilla-La Mancha, with 1,337; and Andalusia, which added 920 cases.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 128.12 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the last 14 days. However, Castilla-La Mancha stands out, which the day before had an incidence of 75 and today 127. However, the highest AIs are reported in the Basque Country, with 212.2 cases, and in Madrid, with 202.

As Fernando Simón, the spokesperson for Health warned this Monday, for several weeks – when the state of alert ended and certain restrictions were lowered – there was a stagnation of the AI even rebounds in some autonomous communities, for which “smoothed the decline of this indicator.”

On the other hand, hospitalizations continue to decline: today, 5,412 people are hospitalized for a coronavirus and 1,552 those who remain in the ICU. The pressure in the factory is 4.34% and in the USI the occupancy rate is 15.97%.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 79,801 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,652,879 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.