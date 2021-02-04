The CYD Foundation launches a new edition to promote youth employment in the business sector

For the eighth year in a row, Fundación CYD announces a new edition of the CYD Mentors program; an initiative that puts exceptional students in touch with the best managers and businessmen in Spain so that students, close to the end of their undergraduate degree, can make decisions about their future, as well as identify and improve the skills necessary for their professional success.

In an effort to continue to expand university-business links, the CYD Mentorship Program offers those studying the last year of their undergraduate degree the opportunity to experience a semester of mentorship with a renowned professional and years of experience to help them embark on a restructuring of the labor market.

In the 2020 edition, the CYD Mentors Program had to readjust its dynamics, migrating meetings and face-to-face sessions to virtual platforms due to the health crisis generated by the spread of the coronavirus. Faced with the new scenario, this initiative becomes a framework of containment, support and guidance so that future graduates can minimize concerns, doubts and uncertainties and develop new skills and competences that companies currently demand and which will be very necessary when the Spanish production system regains its strength and dynamism.

In 2021, and in a predominantly digital context due to the measures and restrictions that continue to be in force by the Covid-19, the CYD Mentors Program aims to help build the confidence of young people, stay on course for their goals and to strengthen the attitude in a favorable and positive perspective, in particular in the current scenario of employment uncertainty. Throughout a semester, the mentor and mentee will share various sessions and meetings in order to work together (and reciprocally) to make personal and professional decisions, cultural and interpersonal values, and networking opportunities.

The companies collaborating in this project are part of the CYD Foundation Council (chaired by Ana Botn): Aqua Development Network, Boston Consulting Group, Calidad Pascual, Spanish Chamber of Commerce, Caser, Ciments Molins, Cuatrecasas, Freixenet, Fundacin Antonio de Nebrija, Fundacin EY, Goldman Sachs International, Grupo Santander, Havas Media, Iberdrola, IBM, Inditex, Indra, Microsoft, Prisa, Russell Reynolds, Telefnica, Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio and Ura Menndez.

The registration period for those interested in the 2021 call will run until March 1. Applicants must be in the final year of the degree, have a good academic record and a desire to grow personally and professionally. You can send your CV, study data and a cover letter to fundacioncyd@fundacioncyd.org.

