The CyD Foundation launches its eighth edition of the ‘Mentors’ program

The CYD Foundation launched on April 6 the eighth edition of the CYD Mentors Program 2021 which, on this occasion, will include 44 final year university students in the role of mentees and 40 executives of large Spanish companies who are part of the Foundation Board. CYD as mentors, in a unique program and which, like in the last edition, will be a hybrid, combining digital and face-to-face mentoring.

Over the next six months, mentors will be available to students to help them identify, develop and improve the skills necessary for their professional and personal success, as well as to provide them with networking tools and networks.

It is a mentoring program that serves to support students in decision-making at a key moment in their careers, guiding their future work. A total of 44 students from different universities such as the Autonomous University of Madrid, the International University of Catalonia, the Carlos III University, the University of Barcelona, ​​the Pompeu Fabra University, the Pontifical University of Comillas and the Francisco de Vitoria University have been selected for their curriculum vitae, academic record and cover letter to be part of this program.

Those selected are the winners to participate in this professional promotion program which, with each edition, manages to attract more students. In this eighth edition, the request for up to 240 profiles has been received.

Regarding mentors, this initiative has the participation of highly experienced professionals and top business leaders: Ramn Baeza and Natalia Escorial (Boston Consulting Group), Andrs Pareda (Chamber of Spain), Laura Alcaraz (Caser ), Fernando Bernad, Rafael Fontana, Soraya Sez de Santamara, Hctor de Urrutia and Guilermo Vidal Wagner (Cuatrecasas), Carlos Arango, Pilar Fernndez, Fernando Gonzlez Cuervo, Elena Maestre, Jos Luis Risco, Borja Semper and Cristina Urgells (EY), Olaf Daz -Pintado (Goldman Sachs)), Alfonso Rods (Havas), Jos ngel Marra (Iberdrola), Mikel Dez, Albert Garca, Csar Romera and Pilar Villacorta (IBM), Hctor lvarez, Manuel Ausaverri and Csar Valero (Indra), Beln Gancedo, Carlos de la Iglesia and Montserrat Pardo (Microsoft), Joseba Arano (Pascual), Ramn Gmez de Olea (Russell Reynolds), Javier Gonzlez, Alejandra de Villota and lvaro de Yturriaga (Santander), Dulcinea Mejide (Suez), Natalia Moreno and Luis Miguel Olivas (Telefnica), Salv ador Snchez-Tern, Dionisi o Ura and Carles Vendrell (Ura Menndez Abogados).

