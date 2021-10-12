the-dean-of-the-cathedral-of-toledo-resigns-after-the-controversy-over-the-video-of-c.-tangana-and-nathy-peluso-recorded-in-the-temple

The dean of the Cathedral of Toledo, Juan Miguel Ferrer, resigned this Tuesday after the controversy unleashed last Friday by the recording inside the temple of a video clip of the musicians C. Tangana and Nathy Peluso that scandalized many faithful Catholics and was disapproved by the archbishop of the archdiocese, Francisco Cerro, even though he had been authorized by Ferrer. About thirty people came to gather on Sunday night in front of the cathedral with candles to pray the rosary as an “act of reparation.”

The dean attended this Tuesday the military acts of the patron saint of the Civil Guard in Toledo and, at the end of the celebration, has answered questions from journalists about the controversial video, titled Atheist , in which the two singers move to the rhythm of bachata in the religious temple while the chorus says: “I was an atheist, but now I believe, because a miracle like you has had to come down from heaven.” Ferrer has apologized for the controversy generated and has requested “institutional forgiveness” on his behalf and on behalf of the various instances of the Cabildo “for how many errors and faults have been committed by word, deed and omission in the events of recent days “, Although he has not retracted the statement he released on Friday in which he justified why he had approved the recording: he acknowledged that the video uses” a provocative visual language “, but argued that this” does not affect faith “, also adding that the cathedral has always “tried to maintain a sincere dialogue with the cultural manifestations of the moment.”

However, Ferrer has admitted that “it was a mistake” that no representative of the cathedral was present during the recording to “make warnings” about some “things” that later “have caused scandal for some people”. “This should have been avoided, it was a failure,” stressed the dean, who has acknowledged that personally he has not been affected “so much” by the controversy, although “nobody likes to be turned green”, but has been hurt by his parents, who are elderly. “I admit all criticism and I recognize that I can make mistakes and even do wrong, I hope without meaning to, but when they correct me I also like to be corrected with a little charity and respect. But hey, I said, this is past water for me, the criticisms that have been made to me. What I want is that now everyone is serene, lives in peace, there are no resentments or tensions between one and the other ”, he said.

Ferrer has assured the press that there is “ cordiality and harmony ”between the archbishop and him, but he has admitted that there were“ communication failures ”taking into account the two communiqués that were released within a few hours of each other on Friday: the dean justifying the recording and the archbishop lamenting and asking sorry. “I have to admit that we have had communication failures, but that was the least of it. I say the least although it has also helped, perhaps, to make things more complicated “, he explained, hoping that now” normality returns after all this painful incident “.

The dean It has also specified that the cathedral has collected 15. 000 euros for the recording of the video clip and has said that money is always charged when there is a commercial purpose. According to Ferrer, “for years” that money is then used for social works in the cathedral (as has been done in this case) or for a specific cultural purpose.

Juan Miguel Ferrer has insisted that it does not retract the initial statement that it issued last Friday, because it was simply trying to explain the reasons why the permission was given. He added that, in his opinion, what all people of good will seek, from music or from prayer, is “to do good to people” and has reflected: “I hope that after all this pain and this controversy everyone we strive, every day more, I the first, to work to do each other good. ”

He has also made it clear that“ normally ”these types of video recordings in the cathedral are not communicated to the archbishop, something that “could be another failure”, and in this sense has supported what the archbishop already raised on Friday to improve the protocols and “always ask for the approval of the Archbishopric for this type of acts that are out of the ordinary. normal. ”

Faced with this situation and knowing that there was little left to finish his term, scheduled for November 5, the dean has made the decision to resign ―which will be effective on 16 October – because it seemed to him “an elegant way to make it easier for everything to be solved” and a way not to continue “est going ”the controversy, he said. At the same time that the act of the Civil Guard was taking place, the Archdiocese has released a statement informing of his resignation. Ferrer has explained to journalists that he will continue to be canon and professor, among other responsibilities.