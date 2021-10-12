the-deans-of-medicine-warn:-in-five-years-half-of-the-doctors-who-teach-will-retire-and-there-is-no-relief

The Ministry of Universities calculates that the 53, 5% of permanent teaching staff will be able to retire in the next 10 years. In many branches of knowledge it is not a big problem – there are some 15. 000 researchers with credited merits to take over – but in the field of Medicine a real drain is taking place. Among doctors, retirement is going twice as fast: in the next five years he will leave his post on 43% of teachers, percentage that rises to 55% in the case of those who also practice in hospitals or outpatient clinics. The situation is further aggravated if one takes into account that very few of the practicing doctors are accredited to join the civil service as full professors. For this reason, the Ministry of Universities and the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) prepare shock measures.

In the Department of Surgery of the University of Cádiz there are no professors left – neither in Maternal-infantile and Radiology – there are four full-time professors and a score of associate professors who give practical and theoretical classes. “The associates are under the umbrella of the incumbents, if they retire, they cannot be”, explains Luis Miguel Torres, one of the incumbents. Like him, the other three full professors of the faculty exceed 60 years and none of young people still have merits to be credited. “The first thing Aneca looks at is the number of publications in high-profile magazines. What does it matter to the student if what he wants is a good class? They had to look at the opinions of the students, the classification in the MIR … ”, considers Torres.

The doctors who teach at the University ―there is a minority who he only works in the faculty – they do not have time for teaching, to investigate and, in addition, to operate or to consult in a health center. José Luis Aguayo is 66 years old and it was not until three years ago that he was accredited as Professor of Surgery of the University of Murcia, despite its almost 400 publications (half in high-impact journals) and its special interest in teaching . “It is nonsense, when I’m about to leave, I would have to be a professor at 40 ”, he reflects.

At the University of the Balearic Islands, for example, there are only two professors and one tenured. Its dean, the psychiatrist Miquel Roca, explains that the first class has not yet graduated and that there are doctors with publications behind them and a great practical experience who lack hours of teaching to be able to obtain accreditation. “In two years we will have four or five, but they are few,” he laments.

In Medicine there is no training itinerary to be a teacher, as in other fields ―no There is the figure of the assistant, so you have to finish the MIR and accumulate class hours before you can get accredited. “An associate physician may be 20 or 30 years charging 300 euros for giving a few hours of class a week and after that time, if you have been able to research and sign articles in his hospital is credited as the holder ”, explains Aguayo, head of the Surgery Service at the Morales Meseguer University Hospital in Murcia. 29 years ago, when there was no so many medical schools and health and educational competences had not been transferred, in hospitals in Madrid, Santiago, Barcelona or Granada there were itineraries to be a teacher from the base designed by the State. Therefore, there is a lack of incentives for the training of new teachers. Whoever takes the step is out of a pure vocation.

“The situation is unsustainable”

Ministry data show the dramatic situation: there are 18 professors of Pediatrics for 43 faculties, in five years the 29% of surgeons who are full professors (from 117 to 83) and more than half (52%) of gynecologists of the same body, who have passed from 45 to 22. The deans conference presents a worrying panorama in its latest report: “In 414 there has been an average of only one accreditation to full professor by faculty (they are 43 centers) to be distributed among 25 areas of knowledge with teaching in the degree of Medicine. Very few apply for accreditation, but fewer still obtain it. The situation is unsustainable ”. If you go into the detail, in 2019 only 12 preclinical doctors (0, 33 per center), 26 clinic (0, 60 by center) and 86 of health specialties (two per center), but this last section includes veterinarians, pharmacists, physiotherapists and nurses.

The mathematician Mercedes Siles, director of Aneca, has been involved in the matter: “We are concerned that they are running out of teachers. So we have created a commission with the deans and deans of Medicine. You have to count more on the merits [para la acreditación] what you are doing in the hospital part. The healthcare component has to be valued more ”. Aneca and the conference of deans have until December to agree on the criteria for accreditation, because in January they have to be published.

Pablo Lara, dean of Medicine at the University of Málaga and president of the deans, believes that the distribution of hours should be maintained – a third of the day is dedicated to the university – because it is vital that doctors continue to have contact with patients and know the latest clinical news to transmit them to students . But he also maintains that formulas should be sought so that not only scientific, but professional merits are valued in the accreditation, such as the practice of a new technique when operating.

Javier Arias, Dean of Medicine of the Complutense of Madrid (UCM), sees the solution difficult because he considers that subjectivity prevails in the granting of accreditation. “What for one is new, for another, no. It’s like when a new operative technique appears in a newspaper that has actually been used for a long time, but someone has thought of it being known ”, he argues. The Complutense is a very old university, but Arias assures that they have a waiting list of accredited doctors to teach. Large hospitals with powerful research ―Clínico, Gregorio Marañón and 14 October – they are associated for training at the UCM and that is a pole of attraction for teachers.

Operation last September at the Hospital Clinic, which is associated with the University of Barcelona. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Carmen Gallardo, dean of the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid and who also participates in the negotiations with Aneca, believes that it would give them “a break” that all the autonomous governments ―Andalucía or Galicia already have it― establish the figure of the contracted doctor (with a doctorate degree), as exists in other branches of knowledge, since it requires less merit to be accredited. But in that case, the doctor may lose salary compared to what he has paid entirely for the hospital. That is the brake for many doctors in Cádiz. “It doesn’t compensate them, it discourages them,” Torres explains. In Madrid, it is being negotiated.

Gallardo emphasizes that there is interest: “In the DNA of a doctor is to teach how they taught him and in the faculties and hospitals they it has promoted a lot for doctors to obtain their doctorate ”. The surgeon Torres, from Cádiz, disagrees: “In a scale of OPE [oferta de empleo público], right now it counts the same to do the thesis than to go to four conferences. It has been greatly devalued ”. Siles has pending to speak with the Ministry of Health about this depreciation of the academic task.

The cap also affects six-year terms, the salary supplements that reward the work of all the professors with a permanent position. Siles explains: “In the six-year transfer period, the assistance part will also be taken into account more when the Aneca call comes out.”

The next academic year will be inaugurates the degree of Medicine at the University of Almería and, from its faculty, they ensure that the first courses are “covered” with teaching staff. They will soon have their first Ph.D. professor, a woman who has already been accredited. The problems will come in a couple of years. Now it is the University of Jaén that is queuing to implement the degree in Medicine. It already has the endorsement of the Junta de Andalucía and predictably the opposition of the deans, who believe that there are too many training centers.