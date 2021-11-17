the-debate-of-the-trial-for-the-murder-of-laura-luelmo:-reporting-the-case-or-protecting-the-privacy-of-the-victim

Bernardo Montoya (i), alleged perpetrator of the murder of Laura Luelmo, along with her lawyer, Miguel Rivera at the Provincial Court of Huelva, moments before the trial was declared closed to the media. PACO PUENTES (THE COUNTRY)

The past 26 of October the family of Laura Luelmo, the teacher murdered in December of 2018 in El Campillo (Huelva), he wrote to the magistrate that these days he is judging the confessed author, Bernardo Montoya. They complained about how the media treatment of the case in previous procedural stages had caused them “a serious disturbance”, for which they considered a serious interference in their privacy that had led them to “relive what happened without rest.” This argument, that of privacy and added suffering, is the one that has led Judge Florentino Gregorio Ruiz Yamuza – with the agreement of all parties to the process – to veto the media’s access to the courtroom. The controversial decision has led to a debate between the right to privacy of the victims and the right of society to be informed of a judicial action.

The decision has completely overshadowed the information on the development of the sessions in which a popular jury must confirm or reject that Montoya, the confessed murderer and alleged sexual aggressor of Luelmo, has ended up being sentenced to a reviewable permanent prison sentence. . And that has led to an angry complaint from the Huelva Press Association —second by federations and colleges of journalists from all over Spain— about what they consider “an informative bolt” that sets a precedent in the right to inform. The entities have assured that they are studying taking legal measures against the decision, although they have not yet specified which ones and if they will finally materialize them.

Both the Constitution itself as well as the Organic Law of the Judiciary and the Criminal Procedure Law protect the publicity of judicial proceedings “as a guarantee of transparency and to strengthen the confidence of citizens in the courts,” as recognized in the order of the court itself. Ruiz Yamuza published this Tuesday. Although they also include the exception “when there are reasons of public order or protection of rights and freedoms”, as the same statement also recalls. It is precisely this singularity that the magistrate has seized upon to prioritize “the right of the victim not to see an increase in the suffering inherent to the loss suffered, with the non-pecuniary damage derived from the public exposure of a series of events that will be subject to of examination in the development of the trial. ”

The professor of Criminal Law at the University of the Balearic Islands Eduardo Ramón believes that the order is well justified and emanates from the greater protection that victims have, after the approval of its Statute, included in Law 4 / 2015. “Before, the process took into account the accused more. The concept of victim has been growing, even in this case, in which the victim has died, which might seem more complex, but the fact is that there is the family ”, reasons the professor. It is precisely on them that Mariti Pereira, head of the Federation of Associations for Assistance to Victims of Sexual and Gender Violence (Famuvi), focuses to defend that the trial be behind closed doors. “Luelmo’s family is going to have to relive how he raped her, listen to the forensics, the police…. And then see that it is reflected with the greatest atrocity in the world in some media “, denounces the expert, reports Pilar Álvarez .

“The freedom to inform has a preferential order, but that cannot justify illegitimate interference in the rights of the people ”, abounds the professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Murcia Germán M. Teruel. In fact, it is not the first time that it has been chosen to testify behind closed doors certain sessions, parts or complete trials in which cases of sexual assault or crimes against minors are tried. However, in not a few processes – this was the case in the case of the child Gabriel de Almería – it is precisely chosen to exclude the public only in the most delicate sessions, such as those in which expert evidence is exposed or in which forensics appear , something that in the case of Huelva will begin from this Wednesday.

This is where Ramón sees the opening for doubt : “Virtue could have been in the middle.” The same believes Joaquín Urías, professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Seville, who considers that, although the order is motivated to “avoid secondary victimization, it does not explore the possibility of partial secrecy, which would have been more proportionate so as not to completely sacrifice the right at the information”. Teruel believes that, in any case, Luelmo’s case has had a series of conditioning factors that make it unique, such as the fact that all parties – Prosecutors, indictments and even the defense – have opted to close the sessions: “This bolt must be understood as an exception. From there we all have to make a collective reflection on how these types of lawsuits are covered, beyond the legal, but in the deontological. ”

Set a precedent

Professor Ramón fears that it may end up setting a precedent that is repeated on more occasions. “The worrying thing is that reasons like these we would find many times and the exception could be that, over time, the very word ‘exception” is devalued, the professor reasons. And right there where the problem could appear, since access only to sentences, as will happen in this case, steals the possibility of citizen debates that, in turn, can lead to legislative changes, as happened in the case of La Manada. . “If this were to be repeated, society as a whole would lose out in the long run. They are crimes that are in the public interest and that monitoring is a constitutional good. Criminal law has always had to go public ”, explains the professor, author of the book La Manada: a before and after in the classification of sexual assault and abuse in Spain .

For now, the bolt in the Luelmo trial has had the effect that the only reference to what happens in the process is the one provided by the defense attorney. The case that in December of 2018 shocked Spanish public opinion aroused the interest of more than 30 media that were accredited to follow the sessions both in person and online, through a video signal that barely worked.

Since the magistrate’s decision, all those editors and cameras wait patiently at the doors of the Huelva Court for any of the parties to want to attend to them. All of them, including the Prosecutor’s Office, refuse, except for the defense lawyer, Miguel Rivera, who has already been providing partial and confusing details for two days with which he tries to get Bernardo Montoya to free himself from the reviewable permanent prison.