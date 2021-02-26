The declaration of the king’s lawyer emeritus after the payment of four million to the Treasury

Publication: Friday, February 26, 2021 11:50

King Juan Carlos I’s lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco Mans, issued a statement informing of the payment the emeritus made to the Treasury in the amount of four million euros.

In the letter, which we show you below, he states that the monarch “instructed him to make public” the aforementioned payment. “It proceeded to the presentation to the competent tax authorities of a declaration without prior requirement of any kind, which resulted in a tax debt, already paid, in the amount of 4,395,901.96 euros, interest of delay and surcharges included “, he underlines in the writing.

Likewise, the lawyer informs that this “self-assessment” corresponds to the income derived from the support, by the Zagatka Foundation, of certain travel expenses and services rendered by SM from which certain regularized tax obligations could arise. “

In it, we show you the full statements of the lawyer for the former head of state: