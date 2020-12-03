The Defense sends the retired soldiers’ chat to the public prosecutor’s office in which they talk about coup d’état and executions

Updated: Thursday, December 3, 2020 10:42 AM

Published on: 12/03/2020 10:34

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, transmitted to the WhatsApp prosecution the WhatsApp chat of senior retired military officials nostalgic for Francoism in which it was asked to “shoot 26 million sons of bitches” and in which the possibility was raised for kick.

Robles asks the prosecution to investigate the chat published by the newspaper ‘infoLibre’ “in case the events reflected therein constitute a crime, committed by people who could also claim the status of active military, without being”.

According to ministry sources at LaSexta, in the department, there is enormous anger over the relevance that a “group of people over the age of 75 are winning, who while they were active did not nothing done”. The same sources indicate that these people “stain only the institution, those who are now active in the service of loyalty to the State”.

In this chat of senior retired Air Force officials from Class XIX, comments were posted that “There is no choice but to start pulling 26 million threads from bitches, “” it takes 26 million bullets “or” What a shame not to be active to divert a hot flight from Las Bárdenas to these motherfuckers’ house. “Other posts reveal far-right tendencies in the country. within the armed forces and even have personalized messages from Santiago Abascal, the leader of Vox.

“In private, they are neither monarchists nor democrats”

According to one of its former members, retired lieutenant-colonel José Ignacio Domínguez, following the lock-up and protests against the government, the content of the group began to “radicalize” and “s’ is politicized from March, coinciding with the speech of Vox and the pans “.

Asked if it is normal for there to be attitudes like this among former soldiers, this retired lieutenant-colonel explains: “It is the most normal thing for retirees, because it is common for ‘they defend the dictatorship of Franco’. In addition, he finds it particularly worrying to note that if they appear to defend the Constitution, “in private, they are neither monarchists nor democrats”.

The second vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, is not embarrassed by the threats of these former soldiers and quotes his chief of staff, the former chief of the Defense staff Julio Rodríguez: “My chief of staff is a general and he told me that the what now they say excruciating, while they were in the army, they made money from anybody to be promoted. what these gentlemen say, at their age and in retirement, is not a threat. “

“Obviously any democrat is concerned about the rise of the extreme right and that it occurs in strategic professions for the State, but I believe that this letter is not representative of the Armed Forces of our country”, a- he said on TVE, referring to a letter that these soldiers sent King Felipe VI to criticize the government.

When asked whether the king should respond to the aforementioned letter, Iglesias believes that this question should be asked of the royal household, but that he has no doubt “that he will not even read the letter”.