The demand for business intelligence professionals will increase by more than 50% until 2030

Data and business analysts have become one of the most requested profiles for companies looking to become data-driven organizations, according to the Linkedin Emerging Jobs 2021 report.

July 27, 2021



Today, organizations manage massive data with which to anticipate the future and automate processes. This is a great opportunity for those who are trained in these disciplines. Data and business analysts have become one of the most requested profiles by companies that want to become data-driven organizations, according to the Linkedin Emerging Jobs 2021 report. In this sense, the IEBS Business School, l digital business school for online training, estimates that the demand for professionals in the sector will grow by 54% until 2030.

Business Intelligence or Business Intelligence is a set of processes that offer an IT solution to analyze the functioning of a company. This knowledge makes it possible to optimize said operation by making a decision. Companies are integrating it as a solution to the problems related to digital transformation.

According to a study by Grand View Research, the global data analytics market was valued in 2020 at $ 12.17 million and is expected to expand with an annual growth rate of 25.7% from 2021 to 2028. The pandemic has benefited many companies from digitization. integrate data analysis tools to ensure business continuity and process optimization.

In the same scope of Business Intelligence, there are different options which range from systems used for the measurement of business data and related reports to those which also support the functionalities of analysis, prediction and reporting. data discovery, known as Data Discovery. Business Intelligence relies heavily on Big Data with data analysis and development. In short, it is about using strategies and tools that serve to transform information into knowledge.

In general, data science and analysis, which encompasses the analysis and information management processes of organizations in all fields, is a sector that has developed with digitization in recent years and has a great projection. For this reason, experts in this field have become one of the most demanded professions by companies. In fact, the demand for Masters in Business Intelligence at IEBS has doubled since the start of the pandemic.

In this sense, and in order to cover this new need of the labor market, the IEBS Business School has launched three new training programs: the Master in Business Intelligence and Data Analysis, the Postgraduate in Business Intelligence and Data Visualization and the Postgraduate in Analysis. data and Power BI. The objective of these programs is to learn with an eminently practical methodology to use all the tools provided by Business Intelligence and to be able to obtain information from the data on which to make critical decisions for the future of any company.

