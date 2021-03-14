The demand for professionals dedicated to digital art is increasing

Globalization, digitization and the power of the visual are transforming the way businesses operate. Competition, especially in the online world, is increasing and companies need to differentiate themselves to position their value proposition in the market and strengthen their reputation. For this reason, according to U-tad, the University Center of Technology and Digital Art, professionals specializing in fields related to digital creativity are increasingly in demand by companies in all types of sectors.

“Creativity is essential for understanding how we perceive the world around us, for developing ideas and processes, for posing and solving everyday problems. Creativity and innovation are essential elements to be competitive in the digital, economic and globalized context in which we live. Design is driven not only by the desire to attract, but also to better understand and meet the needs of consumers. In the technological age, design is conceived as a creative process that encompasses entire organizations and has moved from the drawing board to the boardroom, ”says Vanessa Ruiz, Academic Coordinator of the Digital Design Diploma at U-University Center.

Digital design specialists are the most transversal profiles, since they apply to very diverse fields ranging from the interface of a video game, an application or a web page, to the head of a television program or even graphics and elements of reality. Increase what we see more and more in news programs, through an advertisement, the design of a magazine, the visual identity of a brand or the packaging of any of the products we consume.

Therefore, not only do advertising, communication or digital marketing agencies require digital designers; The same goes for consulting firms specializing in digital transformation, television, video games and digital content, banking, telephone operators and any company offering products or services, whether in the physical world or online.

The professional trained in the field of digital design is trained to perform functions as diverse as: digital illustrator, user experience designer, interface designer, graphic designer, web designer and developer, audiovisual editor, packaging designer, editorial designer, artist digital or artistic director, among others.

Animation, an industry already consolidated in Spain

The pandemic has increased the consumption of digital content in homes, which means industries such as video games and animation haven’t slowed down in all these months, accelerating a trend that will boost the recruitment of experts in the world. software development. These contents.

“Companies need well-qualified profiles, but they greatly appreciate the ability to work in a team, to be flexible, creative and decisive. For this reason, the training we provide at U-tad is based on the creation of real projects where students from different fields of knowledge work as a team, obtaining these “ soft skills ” so demanded by the digital industry ”, explains Marta Izquierdo, director of the U-tad professional development department.

The consolidation of digital platforms such as Netflix, HBO, etc., has increased the demand for high quality animated content, and also, in today’s audiovisual and digital world, its use has spread. as a technique to many other industries. the creation of virtual reality content.

“Animation is not only used to create feature films or series, but it is also used in the video game industry, in advertising, in the generation of visual effects, in the creation of video content. virtual reality, in commercial presentations or in content Audiovisual training, etc. ”, comments Samuel Violo, academic coordinator of the diploma in animation at U-tad.

According to the latest LinkedIn “Booming Jobs” study, video game design and development positions are two of the most frequently filled vacancies. Beyond recreational or leisure use, video games such as “serious games” are increasingly used in the fields of medicine, training and even culture.

“The advantage of professionals trained in the video game industry is that they have profiles capable of developing complex interactive projects, generating products for any of the industries that require this type of content, both from an industrial and technological point of view, as well as a cultural point of view ”, explains Javier Gayo, academic coordinator of the diploma in design of interactive products at U-tad.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that creativity and technology are two of the engines of job creation in our society today. For this reason, the professional profiles capable of responding to the demands currently demanded by the labor market will be those who will progress best in the new scenario in which we find ourselves.

