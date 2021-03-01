LETTER SIZE

The Advisory Council, an instrument for growth and competitiveness

The demand for professionals for advisory boards will grow exponentially in the years to come

Advisory Boards are proving to be a “second career” opportunity for those who have finished their managerial career Almost one in four directors has not formalized their relationship with companies



BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 01 March 2021



“The members of the Advisory Board of a company that I led played a key role in its advancement, in branding and in accessing business opportunities that management struggled to achieve. So with them we have increased our sales sixfold in just five years and without a doubt they have helped us build a reputable company and brand ”. These comments come from the director of the report “The Advisory Council: an instrument for growth and competitiveness”, prepared by Exec Avenue, an international firm specializing in senior management of companies with a history of more than 50 years. Alfonso Jimnez, partner in the firm’s Board Services division, was a pioneer in bringing this tool to our market.

Origin. These “informal and unregulated bodies” are made up of various professionals who “serve as support to government and to the leadership of organizations.” Well defined and implemented, “they can be a factor in accelerating growth and improving competitiveness”. They are children of the new economy, born in the 1990s in the orbit of California tech companies and quickly spread to other parts of this country and Europe. Its contribution to the success of Silicon Valley has been considerable, even decisive, according to many experts. Startups. While valid for all types of businesses, there are four that are particularly useful: startups; those entering a new market; family members looking to professionalize their governance; and large companies facing specific projects requiring specific technical knowledge and significant investments. Opportunity for a “second career”. The careers of executives and managers generally end at full maturity, between the ages of 50 and 60. These advisory bodies are proving to be an extraordinary outlet for them, “provided they add value to the market”. Task that can be extended as long as they have a chance to help. In the years to come, explains Alfonso Jimnez, thousands of them will leave the labor market and “society must not allow this waste, let alone in times of change, uncertainty and crisis like the present”. Increased demand for professionals. “We are falling behind, both in the United States and in European countries where there are sectors in which almost 50% of companies have an“ Advisory Board ”, underlines the partner of Exec Avenue. There were already a few forerunners here at the end of the 20th century, but their great advancement occurred in the first two decades of this century. Its boom time is yet to come. “We’re going to see their start-ups explode – he adds – and not just in startups, but in many other types of businesses, including large ones, so the opportunities for these profiles will multiply.” The remuneration of the professionals who compose them is generally made according to two methods: a remuneration per meeting or an annual subscription. This remuneration is lower than that of the members of the boards of directors, “because in an advisory board there is no legal responsibility.” are between 15,000 and 40,000 euros depending on the mission entrusted, the size of the company and the hours spent. There is no shortage of unpaid bills or those who reward in actions. cases by a commercial contract or, at least, by a document of intent. Sometimes this is just the agreement of a letter of invitation to the Advisor Council. However, in the remaining 23%, there is no formalization of the relationship. Professionalization. One of Spain’s biggest weaknesses is the lack of professionalism in the membership selection process. “Currently, the election of directors is not done by professional services firms, but by direct or indirect contact with candidates; however, in other countries around us there is a practice of engaging professional services for this purpose ”. Goals. The main reason for setting up an advisory board “is to enrich themselves with the experience-based contributions of a group of valuable and talented professionals, as well as to have them and their network of connections to a reasonable cost, ”the survey said. Another, very present in all, “is to increase the capacity to reach the market, as well for the customers as for the regulators, the suppliers, the prescribers, the influencers or the investors …”. The objective is also to accelerate growth, particularly in the process of internationalization, landing in certain markets or in complex decision-making. Scope and typology. Its scope of action in half of the cases is generic (strategy, organization, financial situation, risks, corporate governance, sustainable development commitments, etc.). Something like “a board of directors with one voice, but without a vote and without accountability, since their opinions are in no way binding.” The other half focuses on certain aspects such as innovation, technology or getting into a niche. In 53.6% of cases, the goal “is defined and specified, for example, in a statute of the Consultative Council or, at least, is reflected in the letter of invitation to new members.” However, “in 46.4%, they start without being clear on the goal, based more on an intuition of added value”.

There are four types of advice depending on its scope and objectives: advice, technique, reputation and facilitator. The head of Exec Avenue recalls that the one that proliferates the most in our country is the latter, which he defines as “the one whose attention is focused abroad with specific objectives of commercial prescription or management before other interest groups important to the activity. organisation “.

