the demands of retirees in the markets all over Spain

Posted: Saturday May 29 2021 5:05 PM

Collectives of retirees demonstrated this Saturday in about fifty cities to defend the public pension system and against reforms and cuts.

In Madrid, hundreds of protesters gathered with Marea Blanca in Puerta del Sol around noon. “Worthy pensions now!” In defense of the public pension system, ”highlighted some of the banners of the rally participants. With White Tide, they championed the need to liberalize the patent system for COVID-19 vaccines.

The groups of retirees demand the guarantee of “public pensions, worthy, just and sufficient” and admit in the public system “neither cuts nor privatizations”.

In Valencia, the National Confederation of Labor has toured the historic city center to demand that “not a cent drop” in the purchasing power of workers and retirees.

“The living wage is the best way to have decent pensions,” defended the union.

Living wage and pensions

Retirees also demonstrated this Saturday in the streets of Barcelona against the Toledo Pact and in favor of public pensions. In Barcelona, ​​the concentration started at 10:30 am.

The demonstrators demanded respect for “promises made to guarantee decent wages and pensions”.

These include the repeal of the cuts in the pension reforms of 2011 and 2013 and the labor reforms of 2010 and 2012, but also “to guarantee sufficient minimum public pensions and minimum wages that allow people without distinction of sex to have access to certain conditions. worthy life ”.

Auditing Social Security

They also reject “the new cuts announced for 2021 which the Pact of Toledo has covered” and “that social contributions be privatized in private pension funds, such as the Minister (of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis) Escrivá with his proposal for a private company retirement plan ”.

The retirees demanded that parliament “immediately” launch a social security audit that explains what the system has been earning and spending since its inception in 1963.

Likewise, the demonstrators denounced the “attempt to privatize” part of Social Security contributions to private pension funds.

In this context, the State Coordinator for the Defense of the Public Retirement System (COESPE) stressed that these mobilizations are not “the outcome, but one more step to restore importance to citizens against the cuts. and privatizations “.

“We see how the European Union is trying to impose directives like the Pan-European Pension Plan (PPEP), which seek to convert the right to a decent retirement into a financial enterprise captive of the speculative bank. A private bank which continues to try to parasitize on the gains of the public sector to the detriment of social rights, ”criticized the organization.

In his opinion, to justify this privatization “they are trying to build a false story about the unsustainability of the system, while loading it with excessive spending and reducing income by lowering social security contributions to increase corporate profits” .

For the COESPE, the system “is solvent and does not need more cuts, but rather to reverse the retrograde reforms imposed in recent years”.

On the other hand, the organization denounced the “catastrophic” result of the privatization of health services and nursing homes which have proved ineffective and deadly for tens of thousands of elderly people with the COVID-19 crisis.