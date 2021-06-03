the deminers found no explosives, the intervention is over – ScoopCube

the basics On Thursday, June 3rd, an inter-ministerial crisis team was opened on suspicion of the presence of an explosive device on board a Ndjamena-Paris plane. Gérald Darmanin announced that the passengers have disembarked.

The plane landed at Roissy Airport without incident and was isolated. pic.twitter.com/dhDwpFubb9

“The plane landed at 4:01 p.m. without incident at Roissy Airport and was isolated,” said the Interior Ministry. “The passengers have disembarked. Doubts are being dispelled,” he said.

According to an airport source, a man in flight managed to set the radio frequency and broadcast a bomb threat. “The pilot informed the company and the plane was escorted to Roissy by a Rafale,” added this source.

The plane “landed at a ‘bomb point’, a special location at the airport for this type of event,” the source said.

“All occupants of the aircraft have been subjected to an identity check,” added a source familiar with the matter. “The inspection of the aircraft and the bunker has just started,” said the source.

The GIGN, the elite unit of the gendarmerie that was sent to the site, has “moved away” according to a close source.

End of the intervention, no explosive device

Gérald Darmanin announced the end of the speeches on his Twitter account at 6.40 p.m. “At the end of the intervention, no explosive device was found on board the Air France Ndjamena-Paris aircraft. Thanks to all the mobilized services.”

