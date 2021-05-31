The designer and director of Syberia has died – Old Sport Republic

Personal data Benoît Sokal: The designer and director of Syberia has passed away Published on May 29th, 2021 at 10:19 am Inspector Canardo, L’Amerzone, Sybéria … We owe so much work to Benoît Sokal. Screenwriter, designer, director and artistic director, he worked in comics and video games for over 40 years. Unfortunately, it is bad news that we are talking about today. Microids, with whom Benoît Sokal has worked for many years, reports in the press about the disappearance of the Belgian artist at the age of 66 after a long illness. Benoît Sokal died yesterday leaving behind many works including Inspector Canardo, Sanguine, Paradise, Kraa, Aquarica, Amerzone, Île Noyée and three opus from the adventure game series Syberia.Benoît is best known as a talented screenwriter and cartoonist who shaped his various productions for more than 25 years in particular the video game industry worldwide. As a true visionary and exceptional artist, he has shaped the history of Microids with his work. Benoît Sokal was a hard worker who worked for video games on the creation of The Amerzone: The Explorer’s Testament in 1999. His artistic touch has shaped an unforgettable universe for many players around the world. This experience led him to become the Artistic Director of Microids for several years. Benoît also stood out for creating a cult video game franchise: Syberia. With talent he succeeded in translating his love for Eastern Europe and its history into unique adventures that shape the fans of his extraordinary work to this day, said Microids in his press release. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP