the-detainee-after-killing-and-dismembering-his-partner-in-torrevieja-has-a-history-of-sexist-violence-with-another-woman

The man arrested after killing and dismembering his partner in Torrevieja (Alicante) had a history of sexist violence, since he was denounced in Spain for mistreating another woman, according to the deputy government delegate in Alicante, Araceli Poblador. The arrested remains in the custody of the Civil Guard while the investigation progresses and awaiting judicial disposition. He is accused of a crime of homicide with the possible aggravation of gender, once the identity of the victim is officially confirmed.

Poblador, who has presided over a minute of silence called in the Torrevieja Town Hall , confirms that the detainee, of Finnish origin and with 70 years, was included in the Viogén system for monitoring cases of gender violence of the Ministry of the Interior. It also confirms that the victim had not previously denounced his alleged aggressor, with whom he had a relationship since February of this year, points out the Civil Guard. It is not strange that there are no complaints, it occurs in almost 80% of cases of sexist murders, according to data from the Ministry of Equality. With the investigation still to be concluded, the Government has not yet confirmed that it is a case of sexist violence.

“Both were regular residents of Torrevieja,” explains the subdelegate, “although he had been time in Spain than her ”. The woman, 68 years old and also Finnish, had children from a previous relationship, Poblador explained.

The case was known on Thursday, when a person rummaging through a garbage container in the city of Alicante found what looked like a human leg inside, around 13.30 hours. Immediately, he notified the Civil Guard, which sent a Judicial Police brigade to the area of ​​the discovery.

The agents confirmed that they were human remains and carried out a search of the waste deposits from the surroundings, the less traveled area of ​​a neighborhood located in one of the entrances to Torrevieja where several supermarkets and a secondary school are located. In another container, according to sources close to the investigation, they found the other leg and one hand, belonging, according to all indications, to a woman.

After cordoning off the area, and paralyzing municipal collection of waste, those responsible for the investigation detected the presence of the now detained in the vicinity of the place of the discovery. The identification occurred after reviewing the surveillance cameras of the supermarket located in front of the container, say sources close to the investigation.

After the arrest, the Civil Guard took the suspect to his home, located just 300 meters from the container in which the first find occurred and just in front of the second. Once inside the house, the agents found more remains of the body, wrapped in plastic bags. The Civil Guard is looking for “all the evidence” at different points of transport and waste treatment in the province, in order to definitively clarify the facts.

The armed institute indicates that they are still finalizing the identification of the victim, pending the reports of the autopsy and the Criminalistics Laboratory of the Alicante Command.

“The dismemberment with the dumping of remains seeks to make the body disappear,” he explains the coroner Miguel Lorente, former delegate of the Government against Gender Violence, reports Pilar Álvarez . “It has a component of cruelty and anger but it also has an instrumental one: hiding what they have done.” Lorente, who has spent decades analyzing the modus operandi of sexist crimes, considers that it is necessary to be vigilant in the cases in which the aggressor tries to dispose of the body, or when they commit suicide after a murder, because he perceives that there may be behind a change in attitude.

“When a man carries out a homicide of this type, normally he does not hide and vindicate himself,” says the coroner. “But now there is a more critical vision at the social level, thanks to feminism, and that can lead to them not being so vindictive and trying to disguise it as that their partner left.” Therefore, he asks that this type of behavior be closely followed “so as not to falsely close future cases.”

This year they have been murdered 36 women for their partners or ex-partners. The figure rises to 1. 117 murdered since the official count began in 2003. AND 44 minors have lost their lives at the hands of their fathers or partners of their mothers since 2013.

The 016 is the hotline for victims of sexist violence. It leaves no trace on the bill, although the number must be erased from the call log. For cases related to minors, you can also contact the Anar Foundation telephone number (900 20 20 10).