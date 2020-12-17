The development of activity and employment in ICT companies continues to decline

Despite the decline in activity and employment, entrepreneurs in the ICT sector remain optimistic about the evolution of invoicing and job creation at the end of 2020. For 64%, expectations are better and they are confident that activity will grow in the next three months.

This is reflected in the new installment of the TIC Monitor report prepared by VASS and the Center for Economic Prediction of CEPREDE, which shows how the arrival of a possible vaccine is clearly reflected in the positivism of the expectations of entrepreneurs in the digital services sector. .

Concretely, in terms of turnover evolution, the indicator went from +1.8 points during the previous delivery to +28 points on a scale of +/- 100, thus becoming the best record since August, which also turns out to be 2.4 times higher than the average indicator of the EU-27, which stands at +11.9 points.

The same is true for net job creation, where compared to the deterioration of the previous month (from +14.3 in October to +7 points in November), the climate indicator rebounded to +27 points in a Scale of +/- 100. This is equivalent to 63.5% of companies predicting net job creation; 10% more than last month, it is also above the EU-27 average, with +15.4 points.

“The sector linked to digital services is consolidated as one of the main protagonists of this new productive transformation, which has in the digital world one of the main drivers of the new investment scenario”, emphasizes Antonio Rueda, director of VASS Research and responsible for ICT Monitor.

This positivism is not a reflection of reality

Unfortunately, that positive tone has yet to be reflected in year-over-year comparisons, which continue to show deterioration from a pre-Covid-19 milestone, in which the industry was booming. Thus, during the last 12 months, the turnover fell by -14.9% compared to the turnover, thus interrupting the trend of the previous three months when the decline was easing.

The evolution of employment was much better, with a drop of only -0.19%. “It continues to be surprising, especially when you compare this dynamic with that of the service sector as a whole, which is much more affected. The sector maintains employment because of its confidence in its recovery, as one of the engines of the post-Covid-19 economy, and also because of the extreme difficulty in attracting new technical talent, which should be resolutely promoted by the public authorities in the new stimulus plans ”, underlines Rueda.

