The digital transformation of companies is no longer an option, it is an imperative and essential strategy

Transformative technologies are entering the workforce at an exponential rate, bringing about the change businesses need not only to survive, but also to thrive. Today, digital transformation is imperative and essential for all businesses, from small and medium to large multinationals. Digitization motivates organizations to constantly challenge themselves in integrating digital technology into all areas of business, transforming the way a business operates and adding value to its customers.

The digital transformation of the company is the ultimate challenge of change management. It not only affects industry structures and its strategic positioning, but it also affects all levels of an organization; every area, task, activity and process, and even its value chain. The main aspect of digital transformation is the interdependence and interconnection of all business processes; that all activities are perfectly coordinated with each other.

According to Juan Carlos Requena, founding partner of Aquora Business Education, founder of Welcome my Talent and strategic partner of Fundesem Business School: “There is general confusion about the interpretation of the concept of digital transformation. The key is without a doubt integration. It’s not just about implementing much more powerful technology, storing data in a cloud, or scanning documents. Digital transformation involves a change in culture, a change in the mentality of management teams and their employees. A change in the rules of the game, in which everything must be perfectly integrated. “For example, various studies, such as those of the Digital Agenda for Europe, the Orange Foundation and Roland Berger, confirm that Spanish companies are in an initial phase of the transformation process. This is what reflects this graph which indicates that in Spain the basic digital uses are mastered, but that we are far from the most advanced.

Faced with these challenges, Fundesem Business School is launching the Digital Talent Transformation program designed to understand how digital transformation is changing business models and how the human resources department can become a strategic partner. The program, intended for professionals in the field of human resources and people management, aims for the student to learn trends, internalize the most innovative concepts and acquire the essential work tools to be able to manage talents within an organization in a globalized environment. , hyperconnected and digitized world. As lo explain Rubn Montesinos, director of the programa y CEO of Monte & CO: “el programa Transformación Digital del Talento (TDT) está ideado para dar respuesta a todas estas cuestiones desde un enfoque inspirador, didáctico y con el foco puesto en la aplicación práctica en el day after day”.

The benefits of digitalization in companies are countless, and among them stand out: the collection and analysis of data in real time, the improvement of resource management and decision making, a greater capacity to react to change, greater agility in processes and employee growth productivity, as well as an improved customer experience or increased benefits, among others All of this will help companies optimize their results and gain a much appreciated competitive advantage over to other competitors.

For her part, Elisa Prone, academic director of the Fundesem Business School and co-founder of SiscoBay Media, outlines 4 key tips to improve processes: “first, the current situation must be assessed and the existing processes analyzed, then try to understand the emotions of customers and adapt our business to their needs, then develop a digital process transformation plan and, finally, analyze the results obtained and see if the objectives are achieved. As a commitment, the results must also be communicated both to the team involved and to the rest of the company. “

