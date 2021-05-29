the dilemma of the name of the new Windows

Many of you are already familiar with the name Sun Valley. We’ve been talking about him for months and it’s no wonder. It is a great project whose main goal is to rejuvenate and improve Windows, modernizing it aesthetically and adapting it to new times. The change will be of such magnitude that there is already a debate on the table: has Microsoft decided to “baptize” it with another name than Windows 10?

Wait, is there a “new Windows”?

Sun Valley won’t be a big revolution like the move from Windows 7 to Windows 8, but it will be a big step forward on many levels. We’ll have new icons, animations, taskbar, start menu, sounds, gestures, action center, and native apps (including a revolutionary Microsoft Store). In addition, the operating system will include new features aimed at the home consumer that we are not yet familiar with.

Windows 10X Start Menu (Launcher)

Microsoft is keeping everything about this new version of Windows very secret, even though it has already spoken about it publicly. The information reaching us indicates that it is only a matter of days before Microsoft calls a specialized event to present this new Windows in June. It is impossible to say a precise date but it should be the 2nd or 3rd week of this month.

Why is a rebranding necessary?

Many users wonder if, given the scale of the changes, Microsoft should bet on renaming the operating system. It is clear that after this update, which should be Windows 10 21H2, the Windows 10 that we have known all these years will change drastically.

Here there are several positions. Some interpret that Microsoft should live up to its promise that “Windows 10 will be the last Windows” and continue with that name. The only downside to this argument is that you probably had a very different scenario in mind when you made this claim.

Others think Microsoft should ditch the “10” suffix and call it, outright, Windows. I think that will not happen because, as attractive as it sounds, it would create problems that do not exist today. It would be really confusing for users and internet research to solve Windows technical problems would be chaos by losing the reference numbering.

Another minority group of users believe that Microsoft should take advantage of the pre-birth death of Windows 10X and use that mark for the new Windows. It would be a gesture full of common sense since we know that this new version of the operating system will include a significant number of technologies developed under Windows 10X. However, it does not seem clear that Microsoft will go this route, recycling a brand already created for a different product.

The best option

Finally, we find what is in my opinion the most logical option: calling it Windows 11. Why must Microsoft be the “weirdo” that doesn’t follow logical numbering with its operating systems? From XP we go to 7, 7 to 8, 8 to 8.1 and 8.1 to 10. This only confuses the common user.

Microsoft has a perfect opportunity to call the result of Sun Valley Windows 11 and follow that numbering for years to come. In addition, a rebranding would help to put even more forward this new version of Windows, arousing much more interest than if we were talking about “an update of Windows 10”.

The decision to change brands in a product like Windows is something very sensitive and will be made by people with much more knowledge than us. For now, all we can do is gamble and speculate. My personal bet is Windows 11. What do you think would be the best decision? What will Microsoft have done?