the-discovery-in-pompeii-of-a-room-of-slaves-gives-new-information-about-how-they-lived

The team of archaeologists working from 2017 in an area of ​​northern Pompeii (in southern Italy), the city that remained buried in the year 79 by the eruption of Vesuvius, they have discovered a small room where some slaves lived, possibly a family with a son, who were in charge of the maintenance of the villa of its owners, as reported this Saturday by the Italian Ministry of Culture. The discovery has been made in the area of ​​the town of Civita Giuliana, located in the same area north of Pompeii where other discoveries have been made in recent months, such as an almost intact ceremonial float or a stable with the remains of three horses.

As explained by the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, in a statement, the discovery of this room “in an exceptional state of conservation” will enrich “even more the knowledge of daily life of the ancient Pompeians ”and specifically of a part of society about whose lifestyle little is known. The space, of about square meters, is located near the portico of the villa. In it, three beds and other objects belonging to these people have been found, who were probably the employees who took care of the daily work of a Roman villa, such as maintenance and preparation of the horse cart.

“This is a window into the precarious reality of people who rarely appear in historical sources, written almost exclusively by men who belonged to the elite,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, about a discovery that He has described it as “one of the most exciting” of his life as an archaeologist.

View of the covered room in the area of ​​the town of Civita Giuliana. Massimo Gravili / Pompeii Archaeological Park

Three wooden cots and a chest, also made of m adera, with metal objects and fabrics that archaeologists believe could be part of horse harnesses. The beds were roughly worked wooden boards, which could be assembled according to the height of those who used them. Two beds are approximately 1, 70 meters long, while the other is only 1, 40 meters, so experts deduce that it could be from a child. Underneath, personal objects were kept, such as amphorae to keep objects, ceramic jugs and the urinal.

The room had a small window at the top and lacked decoration on the walls. “In addition to serving as a bedroom for a group of slaves, perhaps a small family as the child-sized crib would suggest, the setting served as a storage room, as evidenced by eight amphorae clustered in the corners left free for this purpose. ”, Explained the Italian ministry.

The town of Civita Giuliana, which since 2017 has had archaeologists in the area, was for years the object of systematic looting and part of the archaeological heritage has been lost due to tunnels dug by grave robbers that have generated a total damage estimated at almost two million euros throughout the town, according to the ministry’s calculations Italian.