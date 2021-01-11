The dismantled jihadist cell in Barcelona was ready to attack shortly

Publication: Monday, January 11, 2021 10:17

The jihadists arrested in Barcelona were ready to act. Investigators believe the jihadists were ready to attack imminently, according to national police sources in LaSexta. They are former Daesh fighters returning from Syria. However, at the moment it is not known if they were going to perform here in Spain or if they were in Barcelona to go to another European country.

Among those arrested are Sami Ben Ahmed, a 35-year-old Moroccan, and Bilal Tosot, a 30-year-old Libyan, both former Daesh fighters. Sources from the LaSexta investigation indicate that the third detainee is a facilitator of the operation.

Thus, the detainees entered Spain on December 23 from Algeria. The operation begins with a warning from the Algerian authorities and given the seriousness of the events it was decided to blow up the cell, add the same sources of the investigation.

In principle, it appears they did not have explosives and their phones and computers are being analyzed to determine if they were considering attacks in Spain or were traveling somewhere in Europe.

National Court judge Alejandro Abascal will take a statement from them this Monday morning by videoconference from the Barcelona courts. The case was opened for integration into a terrorist organization, in particular Daesh.