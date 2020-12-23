The distribution of vaccines between CCAA centers Health meeting this Wednesday

Posted: Wednesday December 23 2020 12:59 PM

New data is becoming known on what will be the vaccination against COVID-19, which will begin on December 27 after the arrival of the first doses of the drug Pfizer on the 26. A question that will be debated this afternoon by the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health at the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council.

According to Health sources at LaSexta, Spain has “prepared everything to start the vaccination process” after the departure of the first trucks with doses from Belgium to the various countries of the European Union. Although the number of injections our country will receive in this first distribution has not been revealed, Health says “it is not a testimonial amount.”

The vaccines will arrive by different routes, by land and air, and they assure LaSexta that the logistics have been very complicated to set up. In any case, the communities are already informed and the 50 points where the vaccine will be received are prepared, which remain secret for security reasons.

The distribution will be equitable between the different regions, although the amount of population at risk – the first to receive the vaccine – in each community will be taken into account to balance the distribution. These groups are “high risk” groups of nursing homes and frontline health workers.

Some communities have already announced part of the device that they have prepared. Madrid are ensuring they have 40 teams ready and have stocked two million syringes for the vaccination.