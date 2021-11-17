the-dolphin-boat-now-seeks-the-best-views-of-the-la-palma-volcano

Paco Ángel (64 years) is one of the passengers of the ship Fancy II on its first trip on Tuesday afternoon along the coast of La Palma. The boat departs from the port of Tazacorte and is specialized in the sighting of cetaceans, such as dolphins, pilot whales, fin whales or sperm whales, but that is not what has brought Ángel to the sea. “I come to see the volcano. I had always wanted to witness one, I even looked to travel to Hawaii, but it is a hoot. It was difficult for me to convince my wife to come to La Palma ”. She is Paquita Moreno (65 years): “It’s impressive, yes, but the damage it’s doing is hard to understand until you’re here. We are staying in a hotel that welcomes victims. We did not know, we were surprised that people greeted each other as if they were neighbors. And they were neighbors who have lost everything. A woman told me her story and I burst into tears. She, who had been left with nothing, consoled me ”. These two retirees, from Barcelona, ​​are part of the passage of 50 crew on board the boat looking for the best views of the volcano.

“It looks much better than in the viewpoint”, says Eliseo Morales, Madrid from 62 years, while taking pictures of the lava river. It is night, around 20. 00, and the magma falls over the Atlantic creating a large fumarole. Behind the waterfall of fire that flows into the sea you can see the wash, which dyes the sky red. Passengers look for the best image from different points of the ship. “It just doesn’t look as impressive in the photo as it really is,” says a tourist looking at her cell phone. Next to her is a group of women making video calls with relatives: “Mom, turn it around, I want to see the volcano, not you,” they say on the other end of the phone. It is a working Tuesday, but there are no free places. Each passenger has paid 50 euros.

Two tourists take a selfie in the Fancy II. Albert Garcia

Sonia Vázquez (24 years) is standing on the bow and several people ask him to take photos of them. “From the outside, no matter how much you hear it on the news, you don’t understand the landscape that you are going to find. It’s puzzling, ”he says. Your partner, Diego Zaragoza (27 years ), grabs their shoulders when the boat hits a boat. “Last night we saw the volcano from the Tajuya viewpoint [el principal punto de observación] and it left me in shock . So you see what it has meant for these people ”. They lived in Madrid, but have moved to Tenerife, where Vázquez has found work as a physiotherapist and Zaragoza can telework as an engineer, looking for “a change of scenery.” “Coming for tourism, getting on a boat like this, is a way to leave money on the island. We are not doing them a favor, it does not compensate, but not coming is not a way to help them ”, concludes Vázquez.

That is also the approach that for weeks Palm trees maintain public institutions and tourism entrepreneurs. “The island’s economy has to continue to function,” says Alfredo Capote, director of promotion for the La Palma tourism association. “Coming to see a volcano is a unique opportunity, beyond the tragedy it entails,” adds Capote. However, volcanic tourists do not counteract, not even close, the damage that the eruption is doing to the sector: “We are in a 45% of hotel occupancy, when these dates it is normal to reach a 90%. This month has always been high season, when we usually host a lot of Nordic, German, Belgian or Dutch tourists. This year they have not come ”. These tourists leave more money on the island and come for longer periods: “It is common for those who come to see the volcano to only stay for a weekend. During the week the figures are very low. ”

The lava on arrival to the sea, this Tuesday. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Nieves Hernández also misses those tourists. They are the ones who gave the most work to their company, Náutica Tazacorte, which is dedicated to the maintenance of boats. “Now there are hardly any fishermen and there are no tourists with their boats. Now, at most, we serve the Civil Guard. This month was very good for us, but I have five of our six workers at ERTE, ”she explains, surrounded by parts and utensils for ships. In search of some activity, he has reconverted a part of the business: “Before we rented our boats to tourists with a license to sail, but now we develop maritime routes to see the volcano.”

Náutica Tazacorte hires skippers to take small groups of about seven people: “All those who carry our boats are affected by the eruption. One has the laundry to 20 meters from his house, another is a fisherman who cannot go out, another lost everything under the lava … ”. He assures that the volcano looks “very beautiful” from the sea, but the few times that he has made the tour, he does not even look at it. “We have to live on something. Against the volcano we cannot fight ”. Other vessels from the port of Tazacorte that were not specialized in this type of route have also been converted. Some, he assures, even do it without a license, offering their services to tourists who are in the port.

Fancy II ship command area. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

The captain of the Fancy II , the ship With greater capacity that is placed in front of the eruption, he reached the same conclusion as Hernández a week ago. “Until then we have been in mourning. We have severe pain. One of my workers has lost her home, she has tattooed the coordinates where she was, two others are evacuated, and they are the first to tell me that we had to sail again ”, says José Ramón Roca, skipper of the boat and responsible for the company. He resumed his activity avoiding the crater, on a journey to the north in search of cetaceans, but “people ask you to see it.” “They like the caves on the coast, the porís [muelles tradicionales a pie de acantilados], but they don’t stop asking you about the volcano.”

Several passengers of the Fancy II, with Candelaria’s ‘porí’ behind them. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Since last Thursday, Roca has been running two volcanic tours: one that starts at 17. 00 and includes a walk through other attractions of the coast before getting close to the laundry and another that starts at 20. 00, only focused on lava. The demand is very high: “Part of the benefits goes to those affected,” he explains. He does not particularly enjoy these new itineraries, but “you have to keep going,” he says. “We have to earn a living.”