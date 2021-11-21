the-drop-in-results-in-bilingualism-shakes-the-foundations-of-the-basque-school

“And you, what do you talk about at recess?”, One day the Biscayan teacher and pedagogue Nélida Zaitegi asked her granddaughter, who studies in an ikastola that teaches in Basque. “We speak Basque , breast ”.

Zaitegi was between 2017 and 2020 the president of the Euskadi School Council, a body that has been established in recent decades in a kind of Pepito Cricket of the educational system of the Basque Country, that body that says aloud what many prefer not to hear. First, some time ago, he warned of segregation problems, with lower-income students concentrated in certain schools. And last year, Zaitegi herself presented a report in the autonomous Parliament that warned that it is also failing in its bilingualism objectives, putting the seed that has crystallized in the last month in a debate on what some media have described as the “ failure of model D ”. Which is almost like talking about the failure of the system, since this model is the school path in which, with Basque as the vehicular language of instruction, they study the 65, 11% from Basque pre-school, primary and ESO students. If we look only at public centers, they are almost all of them, the 95, 1%.

Data from the Basque Institute for Educational Evaluation, from 2019, are forceful: the 40% of second year ESO students (13 years) is not proficient in Basque (in 2017 was the 34, 4%) and another 13, 1% is neither in that language nor in Spanish (the 10, 8% in 2017). And the figures do not improve much if we look only at model D, which in public does not achieve that half of the boys reach the bilingualism objectives.

Some of the main educational actors, including the Basque Government, the ikastolas (centers that were born with the ambition to defend the Basque culture and language and that today are for the most part concerted) or Zaitegi itself, refuse to consider that scenario as a failure. On the contrary, they are left with everything that the knowledge of Basque has advanced since the three school routes were established in the eighties (in addition to D, model A, with Spanish as the vehicular language, and B, mixed to the 50%). The 78 % of young Basques from 17 to 29 years stated in 2019 who speaks Basque well; in 2004 was the 52%, according to a survey by the Basque Observatory of the Youth.

However, the figures for the decline in bilingualism in school have raised enough concern to put an educational system on the couch that, despite If it performs better than the state average in very important areas (repetition rate or early school leaving, for example), it faces serious problems. Not only does he have those outstanding bills with bilingualism, but also with segregation: the percentage of students with the lowest income in public school was in 2017 the 85% of model A, the 50% of B and 32% of D; in the concerted it is, respectively, 6%, 9% and 3%, according to the data of the Euskadi School Council. Taking into account that the concerted represents almost half of the school system. Laura Luengo, Computer Science student from 24 years and spokesman for the Student Union in Euskadi-Ikasle Sindikatua, assures that the Basque Country “is the territory of the EU with the most privatized education”. And he adds: “It is not only a failure of the D model, but of the privatization policies, of favoring the concerted one.”

Laura Luengo, spokesperson for Ikasle Sindikatua, in the center of Bilbao. Fernando Domingo-Aldama

In addition, the Basque school does not manage to shine at the height of the budgetary efforts that are dedicated to it, as the association recalled in a recent note of parents from the Basque public school Ehige. Between and 2018, they have dedicated an average of 6 to each public and concerted school student. 663 euros per year, 1. 696 euros more than in all of Spain (32% more) and 1. 166 more than Castilla y León, a community that systematically obtains better results than the Basque Country in the tests of Pisa of the OECD.

The Basque Government, chaired by the Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu (PNV), has decided to advance one year, to 2022, the approval of a new educational law for the community that replace that of 1993, for which it hopes to achieve a broad consensus political and social. Nor does the Basque Department of Education consider that model D has failed. “The fact that the 81, 2% of the new families in our educational system have decided to enroll their sons and daughters in the D model is already a success ”, says a spokesperson. “Basque education is in good health, always taking into account aspects of improvement”, he adds.

In the diagnosis, many specialists agree, however, on that the difficulties have come with the generalization of the D model, that is, of a linguistic immersion in a language with roots and characteristics very different from those of Spanish (unlike what happens with Catalan). Zaitegi explains how this point was reached: “Model A became a very residual thing, where students with special educational needs, of a lower socioeconomic level, were concentrated, that is, it became almost a thing of segregation, with which the centers, trying to avoid it, went to D, which now occupies practically everything ”. And so came what the Inspector of Education Alfonso Fernández calls the “popularization of model D”, which went from teaching “very few students, and very selected, because it was for families of upper middle class socioeconomic level”, to host ” to the entire population ”. In other words, now that almost everyone studies in Basque, including some of the poorest and those in areas with very low levels of family and social use of the Basque language, the results have worsened. Especially if, in addition, as Francisco Luna, one of the renowned personalities of the State School Council, recalls, that includes teachers and families who, unlike what happened years ago, are not fully involved with the Basque education project. .

The added problem is that, in addition to the objectives of bilingualism, the “ learning other knowledge ”, says Zaitegi. “If I have to learn geography or mathematics in Basque and my level of Basque is very weak, well man … that will have an impact, even if it is much less than what people think,” he adds. At this point, Fernández is not so clear about this influence – “Several analyzes have been made through Pisa of this issue and the results are not conclusive” – ​​and for this reason he demands, to begin with, that serious studies be carried out on the situation.

A function “that does not correspond to it”

What almost everyone is clear about is that the issue exceeds the educational system, in a very plural society, with areas with the use of Basque absolutely widespread, such as Gipuzkoa, and others, such as Bizkaia and especially Bilbao, where its use is often limited to the school environment. The deputy secretary of the Academy of the Basque Language, Erramun Osa, who insists over and over again that the evolution of the school in Euskera “has been more than a failure, it has been a success”, points out in any case: “We have to assume that We have given the educational system a function that does not really correspond to it: to make its contribution to the process of recovering the language ”. The spokesperson for the Department of Education makes a similar reflection: “Model D is ensuring that our society has higher percentages of Basque-speaking speakers; but the advancement of Basque should not only fall on the educational system, since it is a challenge that we as a society have in other areas. ”

Txaber (17 years), Josu and Zihara (both of 14 years) study at the ikastola Kirikiño, in Bilbao with model D. They also speak at home in Basque. However: “At recess and with friends, at least here in Bilbao, we speak in Spanish,” says Txaber and his companions agree. Its center, a cooperative born in 1977 by the impulse of parents who wanted to put Basque culture and language at the center of their children’s education, is in an environment ―between the neighborhoods of Txurdinaga, Begoña, Otxarkoaga and Santutxu― with a strong social predominance of Spanish.

Thus, this subsidized center becomes for many students a kind of island in Basque. The director, Amaia Galindez, and the person in charge of the linguistic project, Iraitz Garai, talk about their efforts to promote extracurricular activities in Basque. Txaber, Josu and Zihara explain that their leisure time is mainly in Spanish, the language in which they watch movies at the cinema and in which most of the music they listen to is played. In this context, they admit, everything pushes that, naturally, the easiest thing to do is choose Spanish with friends. Especially when they have colleagues who have never fully adapted to Basque. “As much as the ikastola tries, it still costs them, because speaking it at home is a great help,” adds Txaber. In 2nd year of ESO, the use of Basque at recess fell to 21, 8% in 2017, 1.8 points less than in 2011, according to a report from the Basque Government last year.

Students of an ikastola in Bilbao, during recess. Fernando Domingo-Aldama

The writer and university teacher Katixa Agirre insists on the importance of everything that is outside the school: “Only the educational system is not capable of saving a language or of generating bilingual people in a generalized way. If outside of school the child does not find any reference in Basque and it becomes only the academic language, the language cannot be fully experienced ”. Her own case is atypical, she assures herself: the daughter of a Spanish-speaking home in a working-class neighborhood of Vitoria, she studied primary school in the late eighties, early nineties with model B (the mixed one) in a school where “nobody brought Basque at home ”. But from there, he made the leap to model D in high school and gradually embraced, “naturally”, Basque both as a social language (it is in which he speaks to his children), and as a profession. l; It is the one she uses as a writer.

Agirre thinks that today it would be very difficult for a case like hers to be repeated. Because outside of school, in the field of leisure and, above all, audiovisual, Spanish, and even English, they crush the presence of Basque. “In my time, we saw cartoons in Basque at ETB,” he recalls. And he adds: “My eight-year-old daughter is already abandoning it [el euskera], because she sees that the hegemonic language is the other one.”

Generational change

But also , because then, in his time, “there was more sense of militancy and that was noticeable in the teachers. For example, in a model B, in a neighborhood not at all Euskaldun, they transmitted the love for the language ”. A generational change that Zaitegi also talks about. “We all became very conscientious and very, very hot – really, I think it was very nice – to make the tongue really useful for life.” But that’s not the case anymore, he sighs.

Maybe out of exhaustion. Perhaps because Basque society is today more heterogeneous (between 2003 and 2019 the number of students born abroad has been multiplied by four). Perhaps because in some moments, especially if it is only used as an academic language, it can be lived as an imposition and generate rejection. Txaber admits that in his class there is “more than one partner” in that situation. “I hate … I don’t know if I hate, but they do have a rejection, because in the end, at home they have always spoken in Spanish, they have been put in here and they have said, I can’t do this with this,” he explains.

“Things that are imposed by force do not work. I insist a lot: Basque has to enter through the heart. We have no other choice ”, says Zaitegi. That is why he believes that the model system must be overcome to give schools autonomy, so that they decide what is the best proportion of teaching in each language, depending on their context, to achieve the objective of bilingualism, that is, that students Students leave secondary school being proficient in Basque and Spanish. During Isabel Celaá’s stage at the head of the Department of Education of the Basque Government of the PSE (2009 – 2012) a trilingualism experiment occurred: a 20% of classes in Basque, other 20% in Spanish, other 20% in English, and the 40% remaining the language or languages ​​that the center decided, according to its students and their context, that needed to be further reinforced. The experiment, according to sources familiar with the initiative, had very good results, but was abandoned with the change of government.

Francisco Luna, who is also president of the Forum European Board of Education Administrators (FEAE) in Euskadi and directed the Basque Institute for Educational Evaluation, he also speaks of autonomy of centers, because now that model D “has become the system model”, he believes that it is necessary to rethink it in order to that it can serve Basque-speaking students and also Spanish-speaking students, who “need different attention, different resources, different linguistic processes.” Luna speaks of “retaking some basic principles that have been lost along the way, such as remembering that in a bilingual model all teachers, of all subjects, are also language teachers”, that the linguistic reinforcement in high school or that students have to talk a lot more in class. It also claims to introduce the advances that the research is opening up, which sometimes correct classic dogmas, such as the one that said that the Basque teacher could not use Spanish: “Now there are processes that say that, to learn a language, you have to use it as reference the language that is mastered ”. Erramun Osa, for his part, highlights the great margin that exists, in his opinion, for the general improvement of teaching methodologies.

“The central axis must be the students, not Basque”

However, other actors such as EH Bildu claim to embrace linguistic immersion in Basque for the entire system as the only way to stop the deterioration (or move faster, as they prefer) in the use of the Basque language. They agree with this both from the public Laura Luengo, from Ikasle Sindikatua, and from the concerted José Luis Sukia, general director of Partaide Ikastolas, one of the employers’ associations in the sector: “Models are not the way, it has to be immersion linguistics, if not, it is impossible. This is a very important first step, but then you have to make people feel affection towards Basque, that they feel it as their own and that we cannot do [la escuela]; It has to be the whole of society and it is a long-term job. We can get knowledge and there it is, but only with knowledge a language is not saved. of the Basque Language on the burden “that does not correspond” to the educational system ”, what happens with the one that does correspond to it ?, asks the education specialist Javier Nogales. “Education does not have to take charge of the euskaldunización of the entire population that is born or comes to live in the Basque Country. The school has the objectives that are established in the law: the integral development of a person, the achievement of school success ”, he points out. Nogales, a retired teacher who was also responsible for the CC OO Euskadi teaching federation and head of the Education cabinet during the PSE government in Euskadi, complains that the agreements of the 1993 on the models have been systematically breached, in such a way that, with the almost universalization of the D model, the immersion, that is, Basque as a vehicular language, already reigns de facto, so he does not understand that it is asked to overcome the model system or that it is proposed that the solution to problems be “more Basque”. “The central axis cannot be Basque, that is outrageous; the central axis must be the students, in all their plurality. ”

However, there is a very generalized consensus in the Basque Country around this idea of make knowledge of the Basque language a basic objective of the educational system, either with arguments in defense of the common cultural heritage or, as Luengo recalled, to avoid segregation. Even being aware, also in general, of the enormous challenge it represents.

