The drop in results in bilingualism shakes the foundations of the Basque school
“And you, what do you talk about at recess?”, One day the Biscayan teacher and pedagogue Nélida Zaitegi asked her granddaughter, who studies in an ikastola that teaches in Basque. “We speak Basque , breast ”.
Zaitegi was between 2017 and 2020 the president of the Euskadi School Council, a body that has been established in recent decades in a kind of Pepito Cricket of the educational system of the Basque Country, that body that says aloud what many prefer not to hear. First, some time ago, he warned of segregation problems, with lower-income students concentrated in certain schools. And last year, Zaitegi herself presented a report in the autonomous Parliament that warned that it is also failing in its bilingualism objectives, putting the seed that has crystallized in the last month in a debate on what some media have described as the “ failure of model D ”. Which is almost like talking about the failure of the system, since this model is the school path in which, with Basque as the vehicular language of instruction, they study the 65, 11% from Basque pre-school, primary and ESO students. If we look only at public centers, they are almost all of them, the 95, 1%.
Data from the Basque Institute for Educational Evaluation, from 2019, are forceful: the 40% of second year ESO students (13 years) is not proficient in Basque (in 2017 was the 34, 4%) and another 13, 1% is neither in that language nor in Spanish (the 10, 8% in 2017). And the figures do not improve much if we look only at model D, which in public does not achieve that half of the boys reach the bilingualism objectives.
Some of the main educational actors, including the Basque Government, the ikastolas (centers that were born with the ambition to defend the Basque culture and language and that today are for the most part concerted) or Zaitegi itself, refuse to consider that scenario as a failure. On the contrary, they are left with everything that the knowledge of Basque has advanced since the three school routes were established in the eighties (in addition to D, model A, with Spanish as the vehicular language, and B, mixed to the 50%). The 78 % of young Basques from 17 to 29 years stated in 2019 who speaks Basque well; in 2004 was the 52%, according to a survey by the Basque Observatory of the Youth.
However, the figures for the decline in bilingualism in school have raised enough concern to put an educational system on the couch that, despite If it performs better than the state average in very important areas (repetition rate or early school leaving, for example), it faces serious problems. Not only does he have those outstanding bills with bilingualism, but also with segregation: the percentage of students with the lowest income in public school was in 2017 the 85% of model A, the 50% of B and 32% of D; in the concerted it is, respectively, 6%, 9% and 3%, according to the data of the Euskadi School Council. Taking into account that the concerted represents almost half of the school system. Laura Luengo, Computer Science student from 24 years and spokesman for the Student Union in Euskadi-Ikasle Sindikatua, assures that the Basque Country “is the territory of the EU with the most privatized education”. And he adds: “It is not only a failure of the D model, but of the privatization policies, of favoring the concerted one.”