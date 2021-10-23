the-drought-in-the-guadalquivir-basin-forces-to-restrict-water-to-4.3-million-people

The Government will declare, foreseeably within 10 days, the drought in the Guadalquivir basin due to the persistent lack of rain and with the reservoirs only 27% of its capacity, a measure that affects 4.3 million of inhabitants of Andalusia mainly, but also of Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. The declaration of drought on November 2 will be the trigger that activates the alerts to impose extreme measures that will affect 554 Municipalities of these three regions, dedicated to saving water despite the fact that human consumption is guaranteed for at least two years, according to calculations by the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation.

However, long before the tap is turned off, biodiversity has been ravaging this territory for years and species of flora and fauna fight to survive in the 57. 679 now parched square kilometers that encompass the basin, with treasures such as the Doñana National Park, with hardly any wetlands and minimal aquifers.

The This river basin is the third largest in Spain by reservoir capacity, with 49 dams that today only have 2. 187 cubic hectometers of the 8. 115 that can to stock. The meteorological forecasts do not predict rain next week and after the declaration of drought, the Government will approve the Royal Decree of urgent measures that it applied in the area for the last time in 2008. Scientists agree when recalling that climate change increases the frequency of droughts, three of them of long duration in Spain during the last four decades: the periods 719 – 1984, 1991 – 1996 and 2005-2009.

“After trimming a 50% the water to the irrigators, the City Councils must have emergency plans with saving measures for the washing of streets and watering gardens. Of course, saving would already be a success if it reaches the 000%, and as human consumption only represents the 10% of the reserves, this translates into a saving of 1% of the dammed water, which however is very important at the local level ”, illustrate sources from the Confederation, dependent on the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

The scissors in the agricultural irrigation concessions of the Guadalquivir del 50% this past summer is just the forefront of what is to come if the rains do not set throughout the fall and winter. Regardless of whether cities such as Seville, Granada, Córdoba and Jaén see the wolf’s ears, nature has suffered for five years due to the continuous lack of rainfall.

Doñana has hundreds of lagoons that Today they do not exist, the largest of them that of Santa Olalla, with 50 hectares of which only five conserve water today. “Aquatic species are lost that will never return. Some, such as the dragonfly, are indicators of the conservation of the aquatic environment, and if in Doñana they were cited 40 species makes 27 years, now it’s just 20. There are species that simply need to drink, and in summer there are no water points for mammals or birds ”, illustrates Carmen Díaz, a researcher at the department of wetland ecology at the Doñana Biological Station, dependent on the CSIC.

Workers and farmers, during the work of adapting an old well for use in crop irrigation. PACO PUENTES (EL PAÍS)

In the natural reserve, the lack of rainfall is compounded by the proliferation of illegal wells that deplete the aquifers to water the strawberries in the nearby greenhouses. “Without this extraction, the impact on the park would not be so great. In the practically dry lagoons, the scrub follows the grassland in the buckets, which have become pine forests. It is not an acute drought, but a chronic one, they are long-term changes ”, says Eloy Revilla, researcher in conservation biology and director of the Biological Station.

The historical records of rainfall reveal a gradual decrease of the rains, and while the Confederation looks at the sky with concern, ecologists also criticize an excess in the concessions for irrigated agriculture, which accounts for almost nine of each 10 liters of reserves in this basin. “Our climate has cycles and after the humid one of 2009 – 2013, we have not had enough rainfall and the higher temperatures dry out the soil a lot and do not cover the water deficit well ”, explains Nuria Jiménez, technical director of the Confederation.

Rafael Seiz, head of the water program at WWF, sees it with another lens, who criticizes planning by granting water for crops: “It is the paradox of this statement, that it has been a normal year and not a drought meteorological. We are not in a particularly dry year. We must flee from blaming what happens to us because it does not rain. The problem is to hurry as much as possible to avoid putting restrictions on irrigation demands ”. Revilla agrees in this analysis: “I am very struck by the little preparation of the Administrations for the changes. The Confederacy has now implemented a policy change, but makes 10 years it was not like that. ”

Meanwhile, the landscape of the Guadalquivir basin has been transformed in the last decade: where before the Olive trees grew at the mercy of the rains, now new intensive and super-intensive olive and almond plantations have sprung up that drink from the enormous flow that crosses Andalusia. At the moment, the imminent declaration of drought implies detracting 400 cubic hectometres irrigation to guarantee supply to the population up to 2024.

Land previously flooded and now dry in the Aracena reservoir, in Huelva. PACO PUENTES (EL PAÍS)

The 87% of dammed water, for irrigation

In the Guadalquivir basin, irrigators monopolize the 87% of the water stored, and this summer they have already received only half of the usual amount in each irrigation campaign: 6. 000 cubic meters per hectare.

In the background beats the Water Law of 2001, which established a very guaranteeing framework with concessions and the rights of farmers, who are increasingly betting on irrigated crops in view of the higher profitability compared to the traditional dry land. And sometimes the Confederations rush the deadlines before turning off the water tap to avoid lawsuits.

The new hydrological plan of the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation -in draft- prohibits new hectares of agricultural irrigation and they will only be authorized if there is an exchange of concessions, although sources from the organization allege that de facto this veto has already been put into practice in recent years.

The irrigators blame heaven but also the Government for not complete some planned reservoirs in the basin. “We ask to reactivate these pending reservoirs, because although we have very high levels of irrigation efficiency, we have been dry for five years and we depend a lot on the rains,” laments Pedro Parias, manager of the association of irrigation communities of Andalusia, Feragua.

Meanwhile, in the areas of this region whose waters regulate the Board, the situation of “exceptional drought” has already been declared in Campo de Gibraltar and Cuevas de Almanzora (Almería), although the population does not suffer restrictions at the moment . Further north, the Guadiana basin also suffers a critical situation with its reservoirs at the 27% and 2. 719 hectometres, but for the moment this Confederation has not claimed the drought decree from the Government.

