The e-FP program opens the registration period for the next course

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – July 25, 2021



After the success of the second edition, the e-FP program, promoted by Fundacin Crate and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce with the support of the European Social Fund to promote entrepreneurship in the field of vocational training, reopens the term of registration of its third edition.

All FP and FP Dual centers wishing to implement the program online next year, as well as teachers wishing to collaborate in the training of students, will be able to do so, between September 1 and September 15, through the website. of the initiative: www.e-FP.es.

In total, for next year, e-FP offers 2,500 college and high school students who wish to learn how to develop their own project with the same tools that startups use today, their place in the Program. To date, there are already 1,700 students admitted, coming from 45 centers throughout the country, which will have the collaboration of 90 teachers.

An unstoppable program

In its second edition, the e-FP program welcomed 1,100 students from educational centers in our country. All had the opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial spirit and their capacity for innovation thanks to the follow-up by their teachers and mentors and a careful academic proposal that encourages innovation and creativity.

To be able to develop optimally, one of the keys to the success of the project is that it has a digital tele-training platform from which students, teachers and tutors can work and collaborate remotely, thus adapting to a new social context which calls for tele-training and management of education through alternative digital formats.

The program has a consolidated network of ambassadors made up of Fundacin ICO, Dualiza Bankia, BBVA and CESCE. Institutions and companies involved in education and vocational training.

A Program that rewards the best projects

As in the first two editions, once the projects have been presented, and after their evaluation, a selection will be made of the best, who will participate in the e-FP Final at the end of the course. The finalists will receive prizes which will allow them to publicize their project and, why not, to make it a reality.

