“The earlier we recognize them, the sooner the sick have to get out” – ScoopCube

the essentials The Anorexie Boulimie Occitanie association is organizing a video conference open to all this Wednesday at 10.30 a.m.

151 calls, 198 SMS, hundreds of hours on the phone … Claude Bois, President of the Anorexie Boulimie Occitanie association, screams the numbers for May 2021 alone. They are also proof that more and more people are eating (ADS) or have a loved one who is suffering, seek help.

These disorders, whether anorexia, bulimia or overeating (weight gain in a very short time), had already increased in recent years, according to Claude Bois, “but the pandemic and imprisonment have revealed the evil in many people”. she notes.

For Patricia Filaire, Vice President of the Association, this unease is often latent, but young girls and women, who make up the majority of people with TCA, “are losing ground due to the pandemic”: “They tune in to a limited extent, they have difficulties to project yourself, so control what you can … “

Denial and shame

Patricia Filaire emphasizes that regardless of the context, whether pandemic or not, it is difficult to get patients out of denial. “Many feel a great deal of shame, especially when they become the victim of binge eating, which suddenly increases them sharply. Shame is mixed with rejection and therefore a refusal to be persecuted.”

But the Anorexie Boulimie Occitanie association is committed to early detection and diagnosis of these diseases, in which “the sooner they are detected, the more likely it is that patients will drop out,” says Claude Bois. The structure is therefore organizing a video conference on Wednesday, June 2nd at 10.30 a.m. on the occasion of World TCA Day.

“This is an important topic because a full health check-up is essential: there are many things you don’t see and don’t want to talk about, but these diseases have harmful effects on the body and its proper functioning. The mechanisms put in place by people with TCA can have long-term effects on their vital organs.

And this diagnosis also includes the training of general practitioners in these pathologies. “Without saying that early detection is a magic wand, because it is a long process, but it allows the patient to have confidence and internalize less dangerous demons,” emphasizes Patricia Filaire.

She adds that another concern of the TCA is “to speak of no longer a defect, but a real disease”. The association is particularly committed to the recognition of TCA as a mental illness in order to raise awareness. “The more we talk about it, the more patients or their families could tip over …” encourages Claude Bois.

