the-earthquakes-caused-by-the-volcano-are-cruel-to-la-palma

In one way or another, the La Palma volcano refuses to leave the life of the palm trees when the eruption is about to be two months old. The tongues of lava accelerate their way towards the sea, the degassing of the eruptive center once again fills the southeast of the island with ash and, this Wednesday, the earthquakes are in charge of scaring the islanders even more. “I have a nervous breakdown all day. My house seems like it’s going to fall down every time there is an earthquake ”, says Lucía González, from 58 years, at the exit of a hypermarket in the town of El Paso. From where you parked your Toyota you can see the volcano. But she confesses to being more distressed by the tremors. “It seemed that it had calmed down and we are here again,” says Juan Pais, a resident of Los Llanos de Aridane, who has gone to the border municipality to make arrangements.

His uneasiness seems justified. Since 00. 00 (local time) until 17. 00, the island of La Palma has been shaken by 260 earthquakes, according to data from the National Geographic Institute. By Tuesday, the total number had risen to 81; on Monday they stayed at 44 all day. Of the couple of hundred earthquakes registered this Wednesday, more than two hundred have occurred at intermediate depths, between 10 and 20 kilometers, which had almost disappeared.

These earthquakes are closely related to the flow of magma that comes from the island’s crust and are related to activity on the surface, explains the seismologist from the Geographical Institute National Itahiza Domínguez. The main event was recorded at 12. 33 (local time) in Villa de Mazo, with a magnitude of 4.7 and an intensity of IV. In reality there were two consecutive earthquakes, felt throughout the island, which even interrupted the press conference given at that time by the president of the Cabildo de La Palma, Mariano Hernández Zapata, to take stock of the first 60 eruption days.

For these tremors, however, there is still no sure explanation . “It could be a new contribution of magma related to the deep earthquakes that we have seen in previous days,” says Domínguez in statements to EL PAÍS. In any case, it stands out that “local deformations have not yet been observed, as has been observed in other increases in eruptive activity”. Furthermore, the scientific spokesperson for the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), María José Blanco, has assured that “since the beginning of November there has been a notable decrease in regional deflation.”

Energy in descending phase

The rebound in seismicity and tremor, which has increased to average values, according to Pevolca, in any case, could be indications that the volcano’s energy of La Palma, in a declining phase in recent days, could rise again, explains Domínguez. “We have to see if this trend continues. In these processes, there are occasions when the seismic activity works in pulses of several hours ”. If the rise is confirmed in successive hours, a reversal of this parameter would be observed, with levels not reached since the end of October.

Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, seen from the town of El Paso, La Palma, on 17 November 2021. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

This Wednesday, the volcano presented “an important emission of ash,” he pointed out. the IGN volcanologist Rubén López. “Today it does not roar, it seems that the explosiveness has decreased since yesterday.” In fact, the dark plume that comes out of the eruptive cone constitutes the most prominent note with the naked eye. And that, despite the fact that sulfur dioxide emissions have fallen again in recent hours to a range of between 2. 000 and 3. 000 tons per day, compared to 3. 00 and 3. 500 tons on Tuesday and the 12. 000 and 15. 000 tons on Monday.

Despite this, the eruption is far from inactive. Both the IGN and the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan) have reported this Wednesday of “a small overflow” and that a new laundry is coming down at an approximate speed of 70 meters per hour between the mountains of Todoque and La Laguna, crossing previously devastated terrain and, “to a lesser extent”, towards the two lava deltas. Overall, growth is limited to just over two hectares for a total of 1. 085.

The threat to the population does not stop. Antonia Sánchez, from 60 years, perfectly sums up the feeling of the palm trees leaning on the doorjamb from his house: “I thought it was fading, but this devil is willing to continue making our existence bitter.”