The Easter effect begins to arrive in Spain, with more infections and hospitalizations than seven days ago

Publication: Sunday, April 11, 2021 2:35 PM

The effect of Holy Week worsens the epidemiological situation in several autonomous communities. In Catalonia, virtually all indicators of the pandemic are increasing: new infections have doubled compared to those of the previous Sunday.

We have gone from 724 new positives to 1,767 in the past 24 hours, a day in which 20 deaths have been reported. There is also a notable increase in the number of Catalan hospitals. With 82 admissions in service and 15 new in intensive care, health pressure is increasing in this region.

Data that they had checked with strict restrictive measures in the Valencian Community. This Sunday, they recorded 147 new positives, a considerable increase when compared to that of the previous Sunday, with 35 cases. Despite the low incidence in this region, the slight upward trend after the holidays is cause for concern. Just yesterday they reported five new outbreaks, the majority of social origin.

Murcia is one of the regions that, for the moment, is in control and unlike the rest of the communities, its number of infections this Sunday is lower than a week ago, reporting 47 new cases for the 82 it seven days ago.

The same is not true in Navarre or Cantabria, which recorded 92 new infections, 32 more than a week ago. The provincial community, for its part, adds 208 positive points compared to yesterday, while seven days ago, it was 154.

A figure that has doubled in Galicia with 174 new cases in the past 24 hours. A general increase in data which is reflected in the incidence across the country. With 182 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, we are at the same threshold as a month and a half ago.