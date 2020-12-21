The ECIJA Foundation launches the # Digital4All initiative to promote the digitalization of companies

Given the exceptional circumstances generated by the Covid-19 health crisis, the ECIJA Foundation has launched the # Digital4All initiative, with the aim of offering pro bono legal advice to a total of 5 companies who wish to promote their digitization process. .

This initiative is part of the social vocation of the ECIJA Foundation and will allow the five companies selected by the Foundation to access a pro bono digital legal advice service, for a maximum of eight weeks.

The # Digital4All initiative was born in response to the serious threat to the global economy, strongly impacting the business world and demanding digital acceleration from many companies, which saw this channel as their only means of survival. Unsurprisingly, the data shows that deeply digitized companies have weathered the crisis the best. However, 80% of companies have not been or have not yet been able to embark on the path of the digital world, as indicated by data published by different studies. Among the main obstacles is the economic factor. And, while most entrepreneurs agree that the survival of their business depends on digitization, not all can afford the investment cost that this path requires.

For this reason, ECIJA, through its Foundation, wishes to help a total of five companies overcome the obstacles of digitization, by offering top-notch legal advice that supports this task. Without losing sight of the difficulty of the situation, the Cabinet trusts in the opportunities that this pandemic will also offer to companies; Among them, the blossoming of a solid business fabric, digital in nature, which will be able to overcome adversity and adapt to the new needs demanded by users. In the words of Hugo Cija, President of the Cabinet, “in our united vocation to help, we have decided for another year that the donation of the office for these festive dates is not for our clients and friends, but for those who need it most now support those who may face a challenge never encountered before ”.

The initiative, which is part of ECIJA’s global corporate social responsibility and sustainable development project, joins those already promoted by the firm during Covid-19. Among these, the advice offered to entrepreneurs through the Spanish Association of Startups, the launch of the first collaborative platform for the exchange of international aids by the hand of the IE Law School or the electronic signature solution for the travel certification stand out. during the alarm state, among others.

Companies interested in participating in the initiative should consult its databases, available on the ECIJA website (www.ecija.com/digital4all), and complete their application for participation, available until January 21, 2021, indicating your project and the reasons why they should be chosen, including their uniqueness, scalability, particular vulnerability due to Covid-19, ability to impact people and communities, etc.

