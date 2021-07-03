The economy after COVID-19 and the renewal of the transatlantic alliance, major themes of the Spain-United States Forum

In the current socio-economic context after the outbreak of the pandemic in the world, and only a few months after the appointment of Joe Biden as President of the United States, the Spain-United States Forum is celebrating its 25th July 7 and 8 editing. In this sense, the analysis of the economic recovery in an inclusive and sustainable way after COVID-19 and the promotion of transatlantic relations – in which Spain, bilaterally but also as an important partner of the EU, has a lot to contribute – they will be the two main themes around which they will dialogue and reflect during the meeting.

The event, promoted by the Spain-USA Council Foundation. and its American counterpart, the United States-Spain Council, will be developed for the first time in an innovative hybrid-digital format. High-level speakers from both the public and private sectors will participate, including the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell; the Second Vice-President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calvio; or the Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, among others. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha Gonzlez Laya will also participate;

In the words of Juan Llad, President of the Spain-United States Council Foundation: “We have adapted to the circumstances so as not to miss this important annual event which celebrates its 25th anniversary. We are going to tackle two questions which are as obvious at the present time as they are important and which concern both sides of the Atlantic, always aiming at an exchange of ideas and enriching experiences between Americans and Spaniards. The joint effort of companies, civil society institutions and authorities, in short, a public-private collaboration, has yielded good results in the relations between the United States and Spain, so we continue to work in this line with our American counterpart “.

For his part, Congressman Joaqun Castro, Honorary President of the United States-Spain Council, said: “In the current uncertain moment as the economy is moving towards a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable recovery, there is is essential to promote the revitalization of transatlantic relations between Europe and the United States, the repair of alliances and the maintenance of multilateralism ”.

25 years of strengthening relations between Spain and the United States

The Spain-United States Forum is the main meeting platform between Spanish and American civil societies and, since 1995, it has demonstrated its usefulness in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, in a framework of public-private collaboration. In total, since its launch, 24 face-to-face Forums have been held, alternately, in Spain and in the United States. The last Forums were held in Jerez de la Frontera (Cdiz) in 2018 and in San Antonio (Texas) in 2019.

The XXV Spain-United States Forum was supposed to take place in November 2020 in Bilbao, but its celebration had to be postponed due to the pandemic (due to mobility and meeting restrictions). The city will host the next edition of the Forum in July 2022.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric