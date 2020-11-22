The Edge team wants to change the way we work with links

It looks like the engine change to Edge did it wonderfully. The team is making great progress and is much more dynamic. Now they want to change the way we copy links and paste them into emails, apps or web pages. The feature is officially called “Friendly URLs” and will arrive in a new update to Microsoft Edge later this month.

Friendliest URLs with Edge

Microsoft says the feature will allow us to copy URLs from the address bar and paste it in plain text. For example, if you copy the URL from Outlook Web, you can paste the URL as a bare URL (including HTTP and .com) or as “Outlook” plain text.

Plain text is a new option that will automatically convert URLs to human readable format. You can use the new feature with the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + V or you can also right click anywhere in the text box to access the new paste options as shown in the screenshot shown below. .

The default selection mode for Microsoft Edge URLs can be configured and changed through the browser settings panel.

With this new feature, Microsoft Edge aims to remove those horrible long URLs that you want to email to your coworker or friends. This feature is especially useful for shopping sites that have really long URLs with a ton of letters, a tracking code, and numbers.

As we mentioned earlier, Microsoft plans to release this feature later this month and believes the new copy-paste experience could make a difference during shopping season.

In addition, Microsoft has finally started to deploy the new tool “Web Capture” or full screen tool for all. This will allow you to take screenshots of web pages and directly annotate the screenshots in the browser.