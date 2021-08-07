The EDP Foundation completes the practical and digital training of more than 130 students

During a 100% digital event, carried out for the second consecutive year via Facebook Live, interns who complete their internship period received a diploma, as well as thanks for their effort, their passion, their teamwork and, above all, for their adaptability. This year, the entire training took place via telematics, posing a challenge for both the students and the tutors, their guides in the day-to-day management of the company. However, in recent months, once the number of people affected by COVID-19 has started to decline and on a voluntary basis, some interns have decided to visit their workplace sporadically following all the prevention measures. put in place to create a safe environment.

In this edition, number 37, 65 students from 25 specialties of the University of Oviedo participated in particular, including electrical engineering, mathematics, economics, law and commerce and marketing. They were present, through their screens, at a digital event attended by the Vice-Rector of Students of the University of Oviedo, Alfonso Joaqun Lpez Muiz, and the Director of the EDP Foundation, Vanda Martins.

“These scholarship programs are fundamental for our students,” said University of Oviedo vice-rector Lpez Muiz, who addressed the students and told them that “thanks to them, a lot of ‘between you, you have your first contact with the world of work. Everything you have learned will have its application in the future. “For his part, Martins thanked them for their efforts and reminded them that” you are going to play a fundamental role in the transformation of this society, a society that faces challenges and challenges that I never imagined it would have to face ”.

The Martn Gonzlez del Valle scholarship program is the most outstanding of the University of Oviedo and is endowed with almost 700,000 euros. Students, in what for some was their first work experience and a key test for their integration into the business world, complete up to 800 hours of paid training at EDP. In addition, they participate in innovation and continuous improvement programs, where they contribute their ideas and share their experiences with the rest of the students.

The EDP Foundation develops various initiatives related to the educational, cultural, social and environmental fields. And university scholarships are one of the most important initiatives, with particular relevance to this program which takes the name of Martn Gonzlez del Valle, who chaired the energy company between 1987 and 1999. Since then he has been chairman honor of this and of the EDP Foundation until his death in 2015.

The objective of these scholarships is to facilitate practical training in computer science for students of the University of Oviedo and other Spanish universities. Since its launch in 1983, more than 100 people who have participated in the program have joined the EDP Espaa Group.

DRHNumeric